The best films to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 13 September

Whatever your preferred genre, we’ll help you find something to watch on TV today. Choose from sci-fi, drama, comedy or action as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 13 September.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Contented man realises his life's a sham in Peter Weir's prophetic Philip K Dick-esque indictment of vicarious reality TV The Truman Show 12:40apm Sony Movies

Time traveling Oedipus woos mum, brutalises poop chomping bully, invents rock n roll and befriends suicidal Doc to hit 88mph Back to the Future 2:30pm Film 4

Ropey accents, gloriously OTT bad guys and wonderfully preposterous action sequences in top guilty pleasure Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 3:05pm Channel 5

Workaholic dad rediscovers childhood adventure and zeal in Steven Spielberg’s swashbuckling insult-battling pirate fighting fun Hook 4:00pm SyFy

View photos LOS ANGELES - 1942: A movie still of Humphrey Bogart and Dooley Wilson on the set of the Warner Bros classic film 'Casablanca' in 1942 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) More

In the coolest night club in cinematic history a tough man must make a tough choice, hill-of-beans-not-amounting gem Casablanca 4:20pm BBC Two

Esoteric ocular-enlarging artist allows another ownership of her artistic endeavours causing corrosive creative crisis Big Eyes 4:45pm Film 4

In-laws offender steals mutagenic potion, is rescued by gingerbread-golem and supports his friend's interspecies dronky-love Shrek 2 5:00pm ITV2

Les Incompetent abandoned boy becomes self-sufficient learns empathy then sadistically burns/brakes/bludgeons burglars Home Alone 5:55pm E4

Affable preteen kids instigate onslaught of abrasive author’s abominations in slappy-scheming, werewolf chewing fun Goosebumps 6:50pm SyFy

Teenage time traveller breaks history, visits hoverboarding future / idealised past and Trumpian dystopian present in flawless sequel Back to the Future Part II 6:50pm ITV2

Tortuga bros exuberantly battle ninja clan and mucousy Krang in truck-nun-chuk-ing fun Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows 6:50pm Film 4

A man battles the odds as he tries to heal the hatred between European settlers and Apache natives in true story Broken Arrow (1950) 7:05pm Sony Movies Action

Rule breaking space scoundrels face punch-proof white supremacist and incur wrath of Robocop in sexy sci-fi Star Trek Into Darkness 8:00pm E4

One half of an effective team begins to question his world-view whilst patrolling post apocalyptic world: running, gunning sci-fi meme borrowing fun Oblivion 10:40pm ITV4

View photos Trainspotting (Film4) More

Toilet swimming addict braves soiled slingshots stories, hallucinatory babies in Danny Boyle's smack smothered Trainspotting 10:55pm Film 4

Liam Neeson pursues the man who wronged him meeting mirages, thieves and mystics in metaphysical, philosophical western Seraphim Falls 11:15pm Sony Movies

Jewish comedians explore how holocaust humour originated in the darkest of places to provide ultimate psychological revenge in taboo treading doc The Last Laugh 11:45pm Sky Arts

Sperm seeking/soaked thunderbuddies legally wrangle for Clubber Lang personhood in weed-fuelled, lawyer loving nerd-mêlée Ted 2 00:45am Film 4

Devastated by the death of his partner of 16 years, a gay academic prepares for suicide. Contemplative and moving drama A Single Man 1:30am Sony Movies

Everything new on streaming in September:

The films premiering on Sky Cinema and Now TV in September

The best new films coming to Disney+ in September

Everything coming to Netflix UK in September

Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September