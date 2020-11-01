The best films to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 1 November

Choose from children’s treats, 80s nostalgia and aurally astonishing thrills as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday 1 November.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Jack Frost, EasterBunny, Sandman, Santa and the Tooth Fairy must stop evil plot to destroy childhood wonder Rise of the Guardians 11:00am Film 4
Brainwashed by forest fairy, woodsman leads miniature militia against legitimate logging company in Avatar inspirer FernGully: The Last Rainforest 1:00pm Film 4
Multiple lives of a reincarnating pup trace the life lessons, loves and licks of cross section of society in feel good family fun A Dog's Purpose 2:35pm Film 4
Ex-radiohost orchestrates alien genocide whole Lebowski quoting robots resurrect mecha-dinos for fun Transformers: Age of Extinction 2:50pm Channel 4
Selfish journo's recurring day of hopelessness evolves into revelation of selflessness and love in Zen-like comedy Groundhog Day 2:55pm Dave
Appalling plunderer and r/evolutionary thinker vie for delicious dodo: prize pursuing fun The Pirates! In an Adventure With Scientists 3:10pm ITV2
As assassin rides into town, everyone has reason to believe they are the target in hammer-throwing-thriller No Name on the Bullet 3:25pm Paramount Network
Unwilling to compromise, duty bound sheriff hunts murderers to morally grey ground of obsession- deconstructionist western Lawman 3:55pm ITV4
Teen Dr Who duo air guitar through history in time traveling phone box to realise wisdom is knowing they know nothing Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure 4:30pm Sony Movies
Fearing abandonment, monstrous hotelier tries to instill seeds of terror in mixed-species grandson in family fun Hotel Transylvania 2 4:55pm ITV2
After 26 years trapped in boardgame, Robin Williams is freed by curious kids in carnivorous creature comedy adventure Jumanji 5:00pm COMEDY CENTRAL
V-flashing Bellas face sexually confusing German nemesi in password farting, aca-irreverent aca-feel-good aca-fun Pitch Perfect 2 6:45pm Film 4
Philip Seymour Hoffman and his eccentric friends chase cattle bemusing, father murdering tornadoes in meteorological fun Twister 7:00pm COMEDY CENTRAL
Super-heroics precipitate super-villainy in sick-sticking, ball-chomping, limb-loping anarchic OTT nominative hilarity Kick-Ass 2 9:00pm COMEDY CENTRAL
Stalked by aurally astute alien sentinels family sustain silent subsistence in shadow of death in nerve-shredding, soundscaping, disquieting thriller A Quiet Place 9:00pm Film 4
Watch: The trailer for A Quiet Place
Bat-poo-ed basemented CIA wallflower turns counterterrorist potty mouthed pugilist in flawlessly delivered character comedy Spy 9:00pm E4
Severed ear leads to gommorahic deconstruction of cinematic expectations / façade of society in sexually sadistic, surreal nightmarish neo noir Blue Velvet 10:45pm Film 4
Quick drawing snake hunter rescues missionaries from mortar slaughtering Burmese in lumpy chunky body blasting fun Rambo 11:15pm Paramount Network
Confounded by her amnesia, woman must deduce the deceit from the trusted around her in intricate, twisted mystery Before I Go to Sleep 11:40pm Channel 4
Lovelorn sorceress uses her sex-magic to force affections of towns-men in exquisite love-letter to 70’s technicolor hammer-horror kitsch The Love Witch 1:10am Film 4
Watch: The trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music