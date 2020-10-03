The best films on to watch on UK TV today: Saturday, 3 October

Take your pick from action, comedy or Oscar-winning dramas as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on UK TV for Saturday, 3 October.

Charismatic chameleon helps drought ridden townsfolk escape clutches of corruption in inspired, off-kilter kid’s western Rango 11:00am Film 4

Crazy kid emulates Eastwood while mad scientist runs riot in old west, steals train and woman’s heart in anachronistic fun Back to the Future Part III 1:10pm Film4

Forsaken by friends as killers approach, a lawman must fight for his life- revolutionary real-time McCarthyism allegory High Noon 2:40pm Paramount Network

Vapid high school socialite's shidduching reveals her naïveté as Jane Austen's Emma gets a 90s makeover in erudite comedy Clueless 4:00pm Comedy Central

View photos Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in Twister (Credit: Universal) More

Philip Seymour Hoffman and his eccentric friends chase cattle-bemusing, father-murdering tornadoes in meteorological fun Twister 5:45pm 5 Star

Johnny Depp explores alienation, drenditic utensils and dirty dog grooming in Tim Burton's gothically iconic Edward Scissorhands 6:55pm E4

Pain proof hero and tween assassin battle brutal gangsters in baton-battering, child-punching, ultraviolent fun Kick-Ass 8:00pm Comedy Central

Unlikely narrative leads to humbling admiration for what so many men went through for us. Stunning WW2 masterpiece Saving Private Ryan 9:00pm Sky 1

Framed for brother's death, driven driver thunders cross-country to clear name in grass-hopping, muscle car mayhem Need for Speed 9:00pm SyFy

View photos Ben Affleck looking up in a scene from the film 'Armageddon', 1998. (Photo by Touchstone/Getty Images) More

Working class heroes pelt environmentalists with balls before saving planet with a nuclear bomb. Bromantic action fun Armageddon 9:00pm Sony Movies

Three criminals each seek their fortune in Las Vegas but in turn find they are their own worst enemies in Martin Scorsese's Casino 9:00pm Dave

Amidst chaos of WW2, Czech resistance fighters rally to assassinate genocidal Butcher Of Prague in true story Operation Daybreak 9:00pm Paramount Network

Sold as property, free-man endures abhorrent and sadistic institutionalised cruelty of slavery in incomparable drama 12 Years a Slave 9:00pm Channel 4

Caught in sprawling crime-tastrope, savvy drug dealer orchestrates his prevalence in Matthew Vaughn’s masterful thriller Layer Cake 9:00pm Film 4

Surviving police shaving, knife-wielding pacifist's PTSD meltdown prompts forest-dwelling, booby-trapping, genre-defining thriller Rambo: First Blood 9:00pm ITV4

Scarred by brother’s murder, rude-boy flees Jamaica from cooler climes and crueler crimes of London: Idris Elba’s reggae infused directorial debut Yardie 9:45pm BBC Two

Watch: A trailer for Yardie

Failed fosterers, father figures from the future, arm-peeling, bike-chasing and a tear jerking thumbs up are all present in Terminator 2: Judgment Day 10:45pm ITV1

Unsure of captor’s motives, woman faces duality of captivity and potential salvation in deftly balanced thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane 11:10pm Film 4

Grieving man’s vendetta spirals into enigmatic identity questioning ultra-violence: unexpectedly intriguing sci-fi Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning 11:25pm Paramount Network

Escaping the blitz in Kenyan hide-away aristocratic swingers' hedonistic lifestyle ignites social powder-keg of jealousy and murder in corpse anointing drama White Mischief 11:55pm Talking Pictures

Story continues