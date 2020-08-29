The best films to watch on UK TV today: Saturday, 29 August

Take your pick from children’s’ adventure, subtextual horror true tales and heroic action as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday, 29 August.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Genius dog and adopted son take time tripping adventure through history in pun-slinging family fun Mr. Peabody and Sherman 10:35am BBC Two

Skeptical girl discovers miniature forest civilisation facing putrid apocalypse in exhilarating hummingbird riding fantasy Epic 11:00am Film 4

Fairground fraud flees to colourful realm and cons entire nation in Sam Raimi's airborne ape-evading adventure Oz the Great and Powerful 2:30pm BBC Two

Three musketeers plot vengeance upon wicked king Leonardo DiCaprio with help of secret twin in sword stabby fun The Man in the Iron Mask 2:35pm 5 Star

Would heartsong-less penguin Elijah Wood tap dance to win true love? Elijah Wood would in endearing Antarctic kids fun Happy Feet 4:10pm ITV2

Kindhearted orphan waif's intrinsic beauty draws jealousy of wicked step-women in whirlwind of lavishly designed glorious ballgowns Cinderella 4:30pm BBC One

Lost in New York, timid hound and rehoused stray survive sewers, maniacal bunny and each other to make it home to their owner in family fun The Secret Life of Pets 5:15pm ITV2

Relic robbing gadget freak Jackie Chan turns artefact preserver in full-body-skate-chasing, skydive-kungfu-ing gem Chinese Zodiac 7:00pm Sony Movies

Oneironaut leads subconsciousness hackers through lucid layers of limbo in visionary, reality-questioning meta-marvel Inception 8:00pm ITV2

Quick-witted veteran pilot must defend maverick manoeuvres in wake of saving 155 souls after Hudson River splash-landing Sully 8:30pm BBC One

Conspiracy theorist's son witnesses radioactive reptile's rise to demolish kaiju lovers in city crushing monster mayhem Godzilla 9:00pm Sky 1

Axe fighting sprinting enthusiast caught between evil English and devious French finds love in epic gem The Last of the Mohicans 9:00pm Paramount Network

Broken and beleaguered remnants of failed heroes find final purpose protecting weaponised waif in head-stabbing heart-breaker Logan 9:00pm Channel 4

Boy huntsman saves POTUS from repeated airplane assassinations in Sam Jackson pummelling, freezer flying Finnish fun Big Game 9:00pm Film4

V-flashing Bellas face sexually confusing German nemesi in password farting, aca-irreverent aca-feel-good aca-fun Pitch Perfect 2 9:00pm E4

Ex fire fighter brings the Van Dammage to terrorists during Ice Hockey finals in mascot killing chopper fire balling fun Sudden Death 9:00pm ITV4

Confronted by orally obsessed officer, lazy lawyer grows a conscience in truth-not-handling court room powerhouse A Few Good Men 9:00pm 5 Star

Monster slayer brings relic's wrath upon his prey in John Carpenter's bloody, gutty, limb-lopping supernatural action horror John Carpenter's Vampires 10:50pm Horror Channel

After witnessing a suicide, two child smokers come under protection of lawyer in mafia hit-men dodging legal thriller The Client 11:00pm BBC One

