The best films to watch on UK TV today: Saturday, 29 August

Take your pick from children’s’ adventure, subtextual horror true tales and heroic action as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday, 29 August.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Genius dog and adopted son take time tripping adventure through history in pun-slinging family fun Mr. Peabody and Sherman 10:35am BBC Two
Skeptical girl discovers miniature forest civilisation facing putrid apocalypse in exhilarating hummingbird riding fantasy Epic 11:00am Film 4
Fairground fraud flees to colourful realm and cons entire nation in Sam Raimi's airborne ape-evading adventure Oz the Great and Powerful 2:30pm BBC Two
Three musketeers plot vengeance upon wicked king Leonardo DiCaprio with help of secret twin in sword stabby fun The Man in the Iron Mask 2:35pm 5 Star
Would heartsong-less penguin Elijah Wood tap dance to win true love? Elijah Wood would in endearing Antarctic kids fun Happy Feet 4:10pm ITV2
Kindhearted orphan waif's intrinsic beauty draws jealousy of wicked step-women in whirlwind of lavishly designed glorious ballgowns Cinderella 4:30pm BBC One
Lost in New York, timid hound and rehoused stray survive sewers, maniacal bunny and each other to make it home to their owner in family fun The Secret Life of Pets 5:15pm ITV2
Relic robbing gadget freak Jackie Chan turns artefact preserver in full-body-skate-chasing, skydive-kungfu-ing gem Chinese Zodiac 7:00pm Sony Movies
Oneironaut leads subconsciousness hackers through lucid layers of limbo in visionary, reality-questioning meta-marvel Inception 8:00pm ITV2
Quick-witted veteran pilot must defend maverick manoeuvres in wake of saving 155 souls after Hudson River splash-landing Sully 8:30pm BBC One
Conspiracy theorist's son witnesses radioactive reptile's rise to demolish kaiju lovers in city crushing monster mayhem Godzilla 9:00pm Sky 1
Axe fighting sprinting enthusiast caught between evil English and devious French finds love in epic gem The Last of the Mohicans 9:00pm Paramount Network
Broken and beleaguered remnants of failed heroes find final purpose protecting weaponised waif in head-stabbing heart-breaker Logan 9:00pm Channel 4
Boy huntsman saves POTUS from repeated airplane assassinations in Sam Jackson pummelling, freezer flying Finnish fun Big Game 9:00pm Film4
V-flashing Bellas face sexually confusing German nemesi in password farting, aca-irreverent aca-feel-good aca-fun Pitch Perfect 2 9:00pm E4
Ex fire fighter brings the Van Dammage to terrorists during Ice Hockey finals in mascot killing chopper fire balling fun Sudden Death 9:00pm ITV4
Confronted by orally obsessed officer, lazy lawyer grows a conscience in truth-not-handling court room powerhouse A Few Good Men 9:00pm 5 Star
Monster slayer brings relic's wrath upon his prey in John Carpenter's bloody, gutty, limb-lopping supernatural action horror John Carpenter's Vampires 10:50pm Horror Channel
After witnessing a suicide, two child smokers come under protection of lawyer in mafia hit-men dodging legal thriller The Client 11:00pm BBC One
Teen zombie film makers witness spectacular derailment and alien escape in exceptional, emotive 80s feel cubic mystery gem Super 8 11:40pm Channel 4
Morose widower travels to remote marsh house and encounters infanticidal ghost in Gothic fog bound British chiller The Woman in Black 11:50pm 5 Star
Troublesome boy and his mourning mother face wrath of grievous ghoul in charismatic, chilling, psychological creepfest as emotional allegory The Babadook 00:00am SyFy
Young/Old man evades sort of suicidal self and hapless hit-men to protect greatest child actor of our time- high concept sci-fi Looper 00:15am BBC Two
Stalemated in deadly deadlock, assassin and broken burnout battle and bluff for life of little girl in taut knuckle smasher Standoff 00:50am Sony Movies Action
Dom/Sub entomologist lesbians push the trust and compromise content of their relationship to mouth watering levels The Duke of Burgundy 00:05am Film4
Admitted to psych-ward, disillusioned misfit free-loving 1960s teen befriends rebellious charismatic misanthrope Girl, Interrupted 00:25am Sony Movies
