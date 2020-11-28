The best films to watch on UK TV today: Saturday, 28 November, 2020

The Visit, Arrival, The Last Samurai.

Choose from terrifying trips home, god-forsaking gangsters and mind-bending alien encounters as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday 28 November.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Friendship, trust and sacrifice at the fore in children's classic tale of Wilbur the eleventh pig - Charlotte's Web 1:00pm Sky 1

The Rock rescues gangster's son from Christopher Walken's jungle gold mine in toxic fruit feeding, rebel rousing fun The Rundown 2:50pm Sony Movies

Boy For Sale wanting Food, Glorious Food asks himself “Where Is Love?” then Considers himself to have A Fine Life in Oliver! 4:10pm COMEDY CENTRAL

Wonderfully incongruous mix of gangsters, outback survival and kangaroos with guns in criminal-killing, fish out of water, location flipped, guilty pleasure Crocodile Dundee II 4:45pm Film 4

1999 Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub, and Daryl Mitchell, stars in the movie "Galaxy Quest." Photo Dreamworks

Burnt out lacklustre hacks discover they are more than fan fodder in wry, genre nodding, sexy SciFi comedy perfection Galaxy Quest 5:05pm 5 Star

American Destroyer and German U-Boat stalk each other under expert commanders in taut and accurate action packed gem The Enemy Below 6:50pm Sony Movies Action

Hedgehog munching detective duo and gypsy woman hunt warmongering genius in anachronistic adventure Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 7:25pm ITV2

British spy is sent to uncover neo-nazis behind iron curtain in truth seruming, no-one trusting Cold War gem The Quiller Memorandum 8:10pm Talking Pictures

Upon a tiny blue dot, the rarest of cosmic events is a daily occurrence as wild life lives in the glory of natural world Earth: One Amazing Day 8:30pm BBC Two

Telepathic The Doors-listener-NYPD-cop and sexy priest investigate demonic possessions in elegant chomping creepfest Deliver Us From Evil 9:00pm Horror Channel

Watch: Learn something new about Deliver Us From Evil

Gazillionaire gangster's move to legitimise business is stymied by ear biting, precipitating hollow spoils and unbearable cost of total victory The Godfather, Part III 9:00pm Sky Atlantic

Story continues

Tom Cruise engages in cerebral katana fights, learns self respect and makes his horse kick an extra in the groin (1h 54mins not inc. ads) The Last Samurai 9:00pm 5 Star

Misfit finds family in flock of odd outcasts in exceptional, inventive, exquisite creep-show Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children 9:00pm Film 4

Seeking Aussie sex, misfit mates find their pool puking, koala punching, pastafarian provoking inner anger song The Inbetweeners 2 9:00pm E4

Musicians, singers and dancers mingle with Harlem’s gangsters in Francis Ford Coppola’s stellar casted, atmospheric love letter to Jazz era grim and glamour The Cotton Club 10:20pm Talking Pictures

A profiler must track a serial killer using the advice of one Hannibal Lector in Michael Mann’s chromatically emotive Manhunter 11:00pm ITV4

Intravenous venom abusing death distributer and pet hyena outsmart and butcher mercs and aliens alike in delightfully dark SciFi Riddick 11:30pm Film 4

Arrival (Credit: Paramount)

Intuitive visionary walks precipice of apocalyptic abyss in abstract encounter of etymologically enigmatic alien entity Arrival 11:40pm Channel 4

Experiential holiday shenanigans get out of hand after a robot cowboy decides he doesn't like being murdered for fun Westworld 12:20am BBC One

Aspiring documentarian and her pubescent rap brother spend unsettling week with scuttling grandparents in Jungian creepfest The Visit 1:45am Film 4

