The best films to watch on UK TV: Friday 21 August

There are some real treats in store for film fans on telly today as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Friday, 21 August.

Elderly home-invaders discover fountain of youth in neighbouring alien’s Floridian pool in Ron Howard’s s-extra terrestrial characterful curio Cocoon 11:00am Film4

Brainwashed by forest fairy, woodsman leads miniature militia against legitimate logging company in Avatar inspirer FernGully: The Last Rainforest 1:20pm Film4

Local thug murders rival, marries witness and descends into spiral of self destruction in chilling British noir Brighton Rock (1947) 6:40pm Talking Pictures

Hedgehog munching detective duo and gypsy woman hunt warmongering genius in anachronistic adventure Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 8:00pm ITV2

Numerically challenged chap and big-eyed girl find friend-sex and flash mobs in atypical, quick quipping comedy Friends With Benefits 9:00pm Comedy Central

Abused by child, corporate slave dumps directives to annihilate drug messiah in brain transplanting, blood squibbing fun RoboCop 2 9:00pm ITV4

Hulking, bearded bully-boy Sheriff Gerard Butler loses his family as he pins down professional bank heisting cop killers in battle of wills Den of Thieves 9:00pm Film4

Sexy/schlubby self-proclaimed crime fighters battle beach corruption in wry, junk-trapped, tongue-in-cheek hilarity Baywatch 9:00pm E4

Emotionally empty woman finds hope and horror in ex’s allegoric tale of her murder and avengement in abrasive beauty Nocturnal Animals 10:00pm Sony Movies

Seeking Aussie sex, misfit mates find their pool puking, koala punching, pastafarian provoking inner anger song The Inbetweeners 2 10:00pm Channel 4

New romantic 80s biker punks press-gang teen while bouffanted brother seeks idiotic assistance in superb sax-jamming vampire treat The Lost Boys 10:45pm BBC One

Scenery chewing cop Al Pacino finds strange synergy with restrained opponent Robert De Niro in intense bank robbing face off Heat 11:50pm Film4

Astral projecting parents pursue comatose kid Further from ceiling squatting crimson faced demon in haunted house horror Insidious 11:05pm 5 Star

