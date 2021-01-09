The best films to watch on UK TV today: Saturday, 9 January, 2021
Take your pick from revolutionary dramas, flawlessly executed character studies, subtle spycraft and more as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday 9 January.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Charismatic chameleon helps drought ridden townsfolk escape clutches of corruption in inspired, off-kilter kid’s western Rango 11:00am Film 4
Murdered by evil android us-es, simple saviours befriend/melvin death, traverse afterlife, co-opt Martians to save future in Rock-whimsy Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey 11:05am ITV4
Nun spearheads near impossible task bringing buried weaknesses to bare in breathtakingly beautiful, emotional drama Black Narcissus 1:15pm BBC Two
Time-slipped boy awakens years after disappearing to inventive engaging alien adventure in mercurial mystery Flight of the Navigator 1:20pm Film 4
Duped into indentured servitude by waxy drunk, bullied poor kid wins girl's heart by publicly face kicking pretty-boy The Karate Kid 2:00pm Sony Movies
Shy, unappreciated and egotistical unknowns strive to achieve dream of stardom in uplifting anthropomorphic fun Sing 2:55pm Channel 5
Faux prince and small time monkey-boy set their wits and wills to do bitter battle for wealthy woman’s fortune Dirty Rotten Scoundrels 4:00pm ITV4
Dumped by previous motivator, All Valley Karate Champion spends college tuition on Japanese lesson in honour culture and drum technique splurge The Karate Kid Part II 4:30pm Sony Movies
Rescue party rescuing, M&M knuckle dusting, broken hearted hero parodies action classics with chicken archery Hot Shots! Part Deux 5:00pm COMEDY CENTRAL
Raised by Apache, shunned by white folk, stoic Paul Newman survives in between hostile worlds in hard western treat Hombre 6:15pm Talking Pictures
Anything Goes as relic robber condescends to child slaving death cult: bug feasting minecart mayhem Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 6:45pm Channel 4
Tantalised at prospect of maliciously manipulating and torturing innocent teen, villain's psychopath friend quits toxic waste empire to brutalise boy The Karate Kid Part III 6:45pm Sony Movies
Charming, goodnatured caregiver brings colour and warmth to embittered quadriplegic banker’s life: bittersweet romance Me Before You 6:50pm 5 Star
Hyper-observant wing-chun-discombobulater unravels cult leader's nefarious plot in devious Victorian mystery fun Sherlock Holmes (2009) 9:00pm Sky 1
Legless duct-tape enthusiast braves Towering Inferno to rescue family from Die Hard criminals in high falling thrill ride Skyscraper 9:00pm Channel 4
Watch a trailer for Skyscraper
Bank robbing magicians stay one step ahead of relentless FBI agent in rabbit abusing mystery chasing frenetic thriller Now You See Me 9:00pm SyFy
Unable to accept the agency of their daughters, three mismatched parents ruin prom parties to prevent mass loss of virginity in surprisingly insightful genre inverter Blockers 9:00pm Film 4
Cybersloothing cyborg uncovers dystopian mind-hacking conspiracy in spider-tanking, existential optical orgasm Ghost in the Shell (2017) 9:00pm E4
Humiliated by compulsory waxing, teen toxophilite vents her hormonal frustrations via child murder and insect abuse The Hunger Games 9:00pm 5 Star
Socialist journalists become sexually and emotionally entangled as they seek to bring the communist revolution to depression era America in true story Reds 9:00pm Talking Pictures
Traumatised teen, unstuck in time, alters his past only to worsen the future in Vonnegut-esque brain bender The Butterfly Effect 9:00pm Sony Movies
After losing Control, ex-spy must weed out double agent from Circus and expose Witchcraft in MI5's midst Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 9:30pm BBC Two
Unforgiving paratrooper returns home to pour axe wielding, drug poisoning vengeance on brother bullying drug gang in abrasive brilliance Dead Man's Shoes 11:05pm Film 4
Foreseeing inevitable 2008 crash, eccentric outsiders bet against own economy in vibrant and riveting true trader tale The Big Short 11:30pm BBC Two
Bristling Bride's burning fury drives seething frenetic vengeance in rock n roll limb lopping, anime flashbacking and samurai homage fest Kill Bill: Vol. 1 11:55pm 5 Star
Two cop's camaraderie builds to brotherhood while policing gangland LA in bullet bathed found footage perfection End of Watch 12:40am BBC One
Hopeless wastrel finds friends whilst working in illicit Mancunian massage parlour before being drawn into blood drenched mystery below: cult British curio Habit 12:50am Horror Channel
Haunted by his father's execution, young prison guard becomes hangman's protégé is brutally brilliant character study and exploration of capital punishment Apprentice 1:35am BBC Two
Mysteriously causing deaths of those immediately around him, amnesiac seeks enigmatic answers: uncommon, off-kilter curio Radius 2:45am Horror Channel
