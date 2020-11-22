The best films to watch on TV today: Sunday, 22 November

Looper, Men & Chicken, Call Me By Your Name.

Choose from modern romantic classics, a time-twisting sci-fi thriller, and Mads Mikkelsen as you’ve never seen him before as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday 22 November.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Feeling they Should Have Been Loved soldiers walk 500 Miles to Edinburgh to find a Misty Blue Sky Takes The Soul Sunshine on Leith 12:35pm Film 4

The Rock rescues gangster's son from Christopher Walken's jungle gold mine in toxic fruit feeding, rebel rousing fun The Rundown 12:45pm Sony Movies

Now a warning? Everyone wants to talk about Madeleine Ashton: lady vs lady blasting, tumbling, shattering satire Death Becomes Her 1:35pm ITV1

Friendship, trust and sacrifice at the fore in children's classic tale of Wilbur the eleventh pig. Charlotte's Web 2:00pm Sky 1

In inescapable orbit of facially disfigured boy, friends and family find their lives and hearts uplifted as he self-actualises in deeply affecting, masterfully emotive Wonder 2:30pm Film 4

Watch a clip from Wonder

A posh Kensington rat slums it in the sewers in decidedly British kids film Flushed Away 3:10pm Channel 4

Boy For Sale wanting Food, Glorious Food asks himself “Where Is Love?” then Considers himself to have A Fine Life in Oliver! 4:00pm COMEDY CENTRAL

Never has a mission to the pub been so hard fought, the beers so deserved, so rightly won and satisfyingly savoured Ice Cold in Alex 4:10pm Sony Movies Action

Monochrome murder survivor rallies Furious furry Five to defeated panda persecuting peacock in canon blasting fun Kung Fu Panda 2 4:50pm Channel 4

Fish farting ogre and friendless donkey free paradigm smashing princess and live ugly ever after in wry, droll meta-comedy gem Shrek 5:00pm ITV2

Time tripping Berserker mentors morose mutant to prevent genocidal Apocalypse in character arcing Marvel X-Men: Days of Future Past 6:25pm Film 4

Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique pointing a gun in a still from 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. (20th Century Fox)

American Destroyer and German U-Boat stalk each other under expert commanders in taut and accurate action packed gem The Enemy Below 6:50pm Sony Movies Action

Story continues

Teenage triple time traveller breaks history, visits hoverboarding future / idealised past and Trumpian dystopian present in flawless sequel Back to the Future Part II 6:50pm ITV2

Relic robbing gadget freak Jackie Chan turns artefact preserver in full-body-skate-chasing, skydive-kungfu-ing gem Chinese Zodiac 7:00pm Sony Movies

Homeless Hirsute heroes harangue monsters in hedgehog helping, troll tricking, rabbit racing fun The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 7:00pm E4

Super smart sharks eat helicopter, budgie poop cooking chef and motivational monologuer but avoid smokers. Healthy-eating fun Deep Blue Sea 9:00pm COMEDY CENTRAL

The poster for Deep Blue Sea. (WB)

Troubled woman and friends face hell aboard an abandoned ship in innovative brain bending, Sisyphean psychological horror Triangle 9:00pm Horror Channel

Daywalking avenger dismembers, incinerates and explodes haemoglobin hungry throat rippers and en-Grossing original Marvel fun Blade 9:00pm 5 Star

Friended by unicorn loving jort wearing jolly giant, school-peaker is thrown into banana fighting conspiracy Central Intelligence 9:00pm Film 4

Defective super submarine commander makes dash for west, deftly dodgy devious assaults in tactical thriller The Hunt for Red October 10:00pm Sky 1

Scottish actor Sean Connery in a scene of The Hunt for Red October. (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

A profiler must track a serial killer using the advice of one Hannibal Lector in Michael Mann’s chromatically emotive Manhunter 10:00pm ITV4

Young/Old man evades sort of suicidal self and hapless hit-men to protect greatest child actor of our time- high concept SciFi Looper 10:00pm Sky 1

Witnessing hypocrisy of confederacy, southerner fights for independence of all: brutal, affecting powerhouse Free State of Jones 10:10pm BBC Two

Teenage boy explores his burgeoning sexuality and capacity for affection with older man in peach-tender, bitter-sweet tale of stifled love and longing Call Me by Your Name 12:00am Channel 4

Watch a trailer for Call Me by Your Name

Plans within intricate plans as master thieves execute the perfect plot. David Mamet’s superbly taut, tight and twisty treat Heist 1:00am Sony Movies

Sanatorium habitating misfit brothers seek dead father's answers in poultry pummeling uniquely odd eccentric Mads Mikkelsen comedy Men & Chicken 1:05am Film 4

Two road tripping brothers mess with the wrong road hogging trucker in pulpy road movie thriller Joy Ride 2:35am Horror Channel

New on streaming in November

New to Netflix in November

New to Amazon Prime Video in November

New to Disney+ in November

New to Now TV in November