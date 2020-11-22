The best films to watch on TV today: Sunday, 22 November

Ben Dadds
·4 min read
Looper, Men &amp; Chicken, Call Me By Your Name.
Looper, Men & Chicken, Call Me By Your Name.

Choose from modern romantic classics, a time-twisting sci-fi thriller, and Mads Mikkelsen as you’ve never seen him before as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday 22 November.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Feeling they Should Have Been Loved soldiers walk 500 Miles to Edinburgh to find a Misty Blue Sky Takes The Soul Sunshine on Leith 12:35pm Film 4

The Rock rescues gangster's son from Christopher Walken's jungle gold mine in toxic fruit feeding, rebel rousing fun The Rundown 12:45pm Sony Movies

Now a warning? Everyone wants to talk about Madeleine Ashton: lady vs lady blasting, tumbling, shattering satire Death Becomes Her 1:35pm ITV1

Friendship, trust and sacrifice at the fore in children's classic tale of Wilbur the eleventh pig. Charlotte's Web 2:00pm Sky 1

In inescapable orbit of facially disfigured boy, friends and family find their lives and hearts uplifted as he self-actualises in deeply affecting, masterfully emotive Wonder 2:30pm Film 4

Watch a clip from Wonder

A posh Kensington rat slums it in the sewers in decidedly British kids film Flushed Away 3:10pm Channel 4

Boy For Sale wanting Food, Glorious Food asks himself “Where Is Love?” then Considers himself to have A Fine Life in Oliver! 4:00pm COMEDY CENTRAL

Never has a mission to the pub been so hard fought, the beers so deserved, so rightly won and satisfyingly savoured Ice Cold in Alex 4:10pm Sony Movies Action

Monochrome murder survivor rallies Furious furry Five to defeated panda persecuting peacock in canon blasting fun Kung Fu Panda 2 4:50pm Channel 4

Fish farting ogre and friendless donkey free paradigm smashing princess and live ugly ever after in wry, droll meta-comedy gem Shrek 5:00pm ITV2

Time tripping Berserker mentors morose mutant to prevent genocidal Apocalypse in character arcing Marvel X-Men: Days of Future Past 6:25pm Film 4

Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique pointing a gun in a still from 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. (20th Century Fox)
Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique pointing a gun in a still from 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. (20th Century Fox)

American Destroyer and German U-Boat stalk each other under expert commanders in taut and accurate action packed gem The Enemy Below 6:50pm Sony Movies Action

Teenage triple time traveller breaks history, visits hoverboarding future / idealised past and Trumpian dystopian present in flawless sequel Back to the Future Part II 6:50pm ITV2

Relic robbing gadget freak Jackie Chan turns artefact preserver in full-body-skate-chasing, skydive-kungfu-ing gem Chinese Zodiac 7:00pm Sony Movies

Homeless Hirsute heroes harangue monsters in hedgehog helping, troll tricking, rabbit racing fun The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 7:00pm E4

Super smart sharks eat helicopter, budgie poop cooking chef and motivational monologuer but avoid smokers. Healthy-eating fun Deep Blue Sea 9:00pm COMEDY CENTRAL

The poster for Deep Blue Sea. (WB)
The poster for Deep Blue Sea. (WB)

Troubled woman and friends face hell aboard an abandoned ship in innovative brain bending, Sisyphean psychological horror Triangle 9:00pm Horror Channel

Daywalking avenger dismembers, incinerates and explodes haemoglobin hungry throat rippers and en-Grossing original Marvel fun Blade 9:00pm 5 Star

Friended by unicorn loving jort wearing jolly giant, school-peaker is thrown into banana fighting conspiracy Central Intelligence 9:00pm Film 4

Defective super submarine commander makes dash for west, deftly dodgy devious assaults in tactical thriller The Hunt for Red October 10:00pm Sky 1

Scottish actor Sean Connery portrayed at the helm station of a nuclear submarine Red October, with a pair of leather gloves in his hands; he plays the role of Marko Ramius, a carismatic Soviet Navy commander in a scene of The Hunt for Red October. Los Angeles (USA), 1989. (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)
Scottish actor Sean Connery in a scene of The Hunt for Red October. (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

A profiler must track a serial killer using the advice of one Hannibal Lector in Michael Mann’s chromatically emotive Manhunter 10:00pm ITV4

Young/Old man evades sort of suicidal self and hapless hit-men to protect greatest child actor of our time- high concept SciFi Looper 10:00pm Sky 1

Witnessing hypocrisy of confederacy, southerner fights for independence of all: brutal, affecting powerhouse Free State of Jones 10:10pm BBC Two

Teenage boy explores his burgeoning sexuality and capacity for affection with older man in peach-tender, bitter-sweet tale of stifled love and longing Call Me by Your Name 12:00am Channel 4

Watch a trailer for Call Me by Your Name

Plans within intricate plans as master thieves execute the perfect plot. David Mamet’s superbly taut, tight and twisty treat Heist 1:00am Sony Movies

Sanatorium habitating misfit brothers seek dead father's answers in poultry pummeling uniquely odd eccentric Mads Mikkelsen comedy Men & Chicken 1:05am Film 4

Two road tripping brothers mess with the wrong road hogging trucker in pulpy road movie thriller Joy Ride 2:35am Horror Channel

New on streaming in November

New to Netflix in November

New to Amazon Prime Video in November

New to Disney+ in November

New to Now TV in November

Latest Stories