The best films to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 20 September

Choose from pugilistic dramas, astonishing stop motion animations or forbidden love as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on UK TV for Sunday, 20 September.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Daughter of neglectful cheese-chomper aids bug eating boy's fiendish friends in delightfully dark, grotesque comedy The Boxtrolls 11:00am Film 4
Never has a mission to the pub been so hard fought, the beers so deserved, so rightly won and satisfyingly drunk Ice Cold in Alex 12:00pm Sony Movies Action
Self-educated/reliant infant inflicts poetic punishment upon abusive adults in Roald Dahl’s magical marvellous merriment Matilda 12:00pm Comedy Central
Appalling plunderer and r/evolutionary thinker vie for delicious dodo in prize pursuing fun and queenly Aardman adventure The Pirates! Band of Misfits 12:30pm Comedy Central
Head banging classic rock, nutty ex-GF’s, geeky friends, puerile puns and guitar worship in catchphrase comedy rhapsody Wayne's World 2:00pm Comedy Central
David Lean explores the human cost of the Russian revolution, in his vast, beautiful and sweeping epic Doctor Zhivago 3:00pm BBC Two
One-eyed story telling musical origami magician seeks parent’s legacy: breathtaking myth and mystery fantasy Kubo and the Two Strings 4:35pm Film 4
Affable preteen kids instigate onslaught of abrasive author’s abominations in slappy-scheming, werewolf chewing fun Goosebumps 5:00pm SyFy
Daughter-in-law of rapacious money hoarder struggles to convince estranged billionaire to pay his grandson’s ransom in this astonishingly true, ear-slicing tale All the Money in the World 9:00pm Film 4
Super-heroics precipitate super-villainy in sick-sticking, ball-chomping, limb-loping anarchic OTT nominative hilarity Kick-Ass 2 10:00pm Sky 1
Post apocalyptic kick-ass girl kicks asses of zombie dogs, super smart zombies and tentacled zombie in Resident Evil: Extinction 10:50pm Horror Channel
Indebted intellectual existential academic treads risk/reward razor's edge to repay loan sharks in verbose neon drama The Gambler 10:55pm Channel 4
Smart-mouthed subway cop reluctantly assists ruthless train-jackers in flawless 1970s thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) 11:15pm Sony Movies Action
After boxer’s brain is broken, ruined former family man struggles to survive debris of his shattered life in astonishing, affecting drama Journeyman 11:40pm Film 4
School girl experiences emotionally astute and physically euphoric first love in oyster eating, raw romance Blue Is the Warmest Colour 1:05am Channel 4
Rough-hewn Scottish lad seeks cash to move prisoner mum to safe-haven caravan making enemies of cops and crims alike Sweet Sixteen 1:30am Film 4
