The best films to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 20 September

All The Money In The World, Journeyman, Kubo and the Two Strings.

Choose from pugilistic dramas, astonishing stop motion animations or forbidden love as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on UK TV for Sunday, 20 September.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Daughter of neglectful cheese-chomper aids bug eating boy's fiendish friends in delightfully dark, grotesque comedy The Boxtrolls 11:00am Film 4

Never has a mission to the pub been so hard fought, the beers so deserved, so rightly won and satisfyingly drunk Ice Cold in Alex 12:00pm Sony Movies Action

Self-educated/reliant infant inflicts poetic punishment upon abusive adults in Roald Dahl’s magical marvellous merriment Matilda 12:00pm Comedy Central

Appalling plunderer and r/evolutionary thinker vie for delicious dodo in prize pursuing fun and queenly Aardman adventure The Pirates! Band of Misfits 12:30pm Comedy Central

Head banging classic rock, nutty ex-GF’s, geeky friends, puerile puns and guitar worship in catchphrase comedy rhapsody Wayne's World 2:00pm Comedy Central

David Lean explores the human cost of the Russian revolution, in his vast, beautiful and sweeping epic Doctor Zhivago 3:00pm BBC Two

One-eyed story telling musical origami magician seeks parent’s legacy: breathtaking myth and mystery fantasy Kubo and the Two Strings 4:35pm Film 4

Affable preteen kids instigate onslaught of abrasive author’s abominations in slappy-scheming, werewolf chewing fun Goosebumps 5:00pm SyFy

Daughter-in-law of rapacious money hoarder struggles to convince estranged billionaire to pay his grandson’s ransom in this astonishingly true, ear-slicing tale All the Money in the World 9:00pm Film 4

Super-heroics precipitate super-villainy in sick-sticking, ball-chomping, limb-loping anarchic OTT nominative hilarity Kick-Ass 2 10:00pm Sky 1

Post apocalyptic kick-ass girl kicks asses of zombie dogs, super smart zombies and tentacled zombie in Resident Evil: Extinction 10:50pm Horror Channel

Indebted intellectual existential academic treads risk/reward razor's edge to repay loan sharks in verbose neon drama The Gambler 10:55pm Channel 4

Smart-mouthed subway cop reluctantly assists ruthless train-jackers in flawless 1970s thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) 11:15pm Sony Movies Action

After boxer’s brain is broken, ruined former family man struggles to survive debris of his shattered life in astonishing, affecting drama Journeyman 11:40pm Film 4

School girl experiences emotionally astute and physically euphoric first love in oyster eating, raw romance Blue Is the Warmest Colour 1:05am Channel 4

Rough-hewn Scottish lad seeks cash to move prisoner mum to safe-haven caravan making enemies of cops and crims alike Sweet Sixteen 1:30am Film 4

