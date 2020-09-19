The best films to watch on UK TV today: Saturday, 19 September

Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children, Ingrid Goes West, I, Tonya.

Take your pick from musical murders, creepy kids or killer crocs as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on UK TV for Saturday, 19 September.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Fearless farm boy fights grotesque gargantua in grisly chump-chomping, Ewan McGregor-cooking, castle-sieging fun Jack the Giant Slayer 10:40am 5 Star

Time traveling Oedipus woos mum, brutalises poop chomping bully, invents rock ‘n’ roll and befriends suicidal Doc to hit 88mph in flawless feel good classic Back to the Future 4:35pm Film 4

Sick of sardines, inventor accidentally initiates culinary catastrophe in intelligently hilarious fun Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 5:00pm SyFy

A man battles the odds as he tries to heal the hatred between European settlers and Apache natives in true story Broken Arrow (1950) 5:10pm Sony Movies Action

Triple time travelling teenager breaks history, visits hoverboarding future / idealised past and Trumpian dystopian present in flawless sequel Back to the Future Part II 6:45pm ITV2

Les Incompetent abandoned boy becomes self-sufficient learns empathy then sadistically burns/brakes/bludgeons burglars Home Alone 6:50pm E4

Eddie Murphy hijacks a house, hacks 80s computer and foils arms dealer’s convoluted plans in charismatic character comedy Beverly Hills Cop II 9:00pm Sky 1

Matt Damon draws fire from his own fractious forces while truth seeking in mid-war Iraq. Top taut political thriller Green Zone 9:00pm Sony Movies

Single sandaled hero battles hydras, talks to gods and gets a golden fleece in Ray Harryhausen treat Jason and the Argonauts 9:00pm Paramount Network

Misfit finds family in flock of odd outcasts: exceptional, inventive, exquisite creep-show Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children 9:00pm Film 4

Bank-robbing magicians stay one step ahead of relentless FBI agent in rabbit-abusing, mystery-chasing frenetic thriller Now You See Me 9:00pm E4

Two murderesses vie for fame, freedom and the affections of an unsavoury lawyer in gritty musical gem Chicago 8:00pm 5 Star

Abused and unloved white-trash woman defies elitist sporting world only to have life’s work ruined by imbeciles in emotionally affecting, ludicrously true biopic I, Tonya 9:30pm BBC Two

Quick drawing snake hunter rescues missionaries from mortar slaughtering Burmese in lumpy chunky body blasting fun Rambo 10:00pm Dave

Scuba tourists' discovery of sub-marine morphine draws unwanted attention of Bermudan gangsters and promise of secret sunken treasure in wet-t-shirted underwater adventure The Deep 10:35pm Talking Pictures

Troublesome boy and his mourning mother face wrath of grievous ghoul in charismatic, chilling, psychological creepfest as emotional allegory The Babadook 11:00pm SyFy

Insecure and unstable Instagram stalker ingratiates herself into life of vacuous phony in layer-peeling, astute social study Ingrid Goes West 11:15pm 5 Star

Infatuated doctor deftly delves into secrets of secluded institution for the noble and insane in gothic love and lunacy Stonehearst Asylum 11:30pm Film 4

One half of an effective team begins to question his worldview whilst patrolling post apocalyptic world in running, gunning sci-fi meme borrowing fun Oblivion 00:00am ITV4

Stranded in backwater, Northern Territories tour group are stalked by colossal killer croc in character led creature feature Rogue 2:35am Horror Channel

