The best films to watch on UK TV today: Saturday, 19 September

Take your pick from musical murders, creepy kids or killer crocs as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on UK TV for Saturday, 19 September.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Fearless farm boy fights grotesque gargantua in grisly chump-chomping, Ewan McGregor-cooking, castle-sieging fun Jack the Giant Slayer 10:40am 5 Star
Time traveling Oedipus woos mum, brutalises poop chomping bully, invents rock ‘n’ roll and befriends suicidal Doc to hit 88mph in flawless feel good classic Back to the Future 4:35pm Film 4
Sick of sardines, inventor accidentally initiates culinary catastrophe in intelligently hilarious fun Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 5:00pm SyFy
A man battles the odds as he tries to heal the hatred between European settlers and Apache natives in true story Broken Arrow (1950) 5:10pm Sony Movies Action
Triple time travelling teenager breaks history, visits hoverboarding future / idealised past and Trumpian dystopian present in flawless sequel Back to the Future Part II 6:45pm ITV2
Les Incompetent abandoned boy becomes self-sufficient learns empathy then sadistically burns/brakes/bludgeons burglars Home Alone 6:50pm E4
Eddie Murphy hijacks a house, hacks 80s computer and foils arms dealer’s convoluted plans in charismatic character comedy Beverly Hills Cop II 9:00pm Sky 1
Matt Damon draws fire from his own fractious forces while truth seeking in mid-war Iraq. Top taut political thriller Green Zone 9:00pm Sony Movies
Single sandaled hero battles hydras, talks to gods and gets a golden fleece in Ray Harryhausen treat Jason and the Argonauts 9:00pm Paramount Network
Misfit finds family in flock of odd outcasts: exceptional, inventive, exquisite creep-show Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children 9:00pm Film 4
Bank-robbing magicians stay one step ahead of relentless FBI agent in rabbit-abusing, mystery-chasing frenetic thriller Now You See Me 9:00pm E4
Two murderesses vie for fame, freedom and the affections of an unsavoury lawyer in gritty musical gem Chicago 8:00pm 5 Star
Abused and unloved white-trash woman defies elitist sporting world only to have life’s work ruined by imbeciles in emotionally affecting, ludicrously true biopic I, Tonya 9:30pm BBC Two
Quick drawing snake hunter rescues missionaries from mortar slaughtering Burmese in lumpy chunky body blasting fun Rambo 10:00pm Dave
Scuba tourists' discovery of sub-marine morphine draws unwanted attention of Bermudan gangsters and promise of secret sunken treasure in wet-t-shirted underwater adventure The Deep 10:35pm Talking Pictures
Troublesome boy and his mourning mother face wrath of grievous ghoul in charismatic, chilling, psychological creepfest as emotional allegory The Babadook 11:00pm SyFy
Insecure and unstable Instagram stalker ingratiates herself into life of vacuous phony in layer-peeling, astute social study Ingrid Goes West 11:15pm 5 Star
Infatuated doctor deftly delves into secrets of secluded institution for the noble and insane in gothic love and lunacy Stonehearst Asylum 11:30pm Film 4
One half of an effective team begins to question his worldview whilst patrolling post apocalyptic world in running, gunning sci-fi meme borrowing fun Oblivion 00:00am ITV4
Stranded in backwater, Northern Territories tour group are stalked by colossal killer croc in character led creature feature Rogue 2:35am Horror Channel
