The best films to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 17 January, 2021
Choose from presidential conspiracies, dark dramas and rapid fire comedies as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 17 January.
Appalling plunderer and r/evolutionary thinker vie for delicious dodo: prize pursuing fun The Pirates! In an Adventure With Scientists 1:00pm SyFy
The founding mythology of Texas's independence gets the classic John Wayne treatment in larger than life epic The Alamo 2:00pm Paramount Network
Jack Frost, Easter Bunny, Sandman, Santa and the Tooth Fairy must stop evil plot to destroy childhood wonder Rise of the Guardians 2:15pm Channel 4
Fearing abandonment, monstrous hotelier tries to instil seeds of terror in mixed-species grandson in family fun Hotel Transylvania 2 2:40pm ITV1
Two ambitious ex-army preserverers set themselves up as Alexander’s deification in Kipling’s Indian allegory The Man Who Would Be King 3:15pm Film 4
In-laws offender steals mutagenic potion, is rescued by gingerbread-golem and supports his friend's interspecies dronky-love Shrek 2 5:05pm ITV2
Post apocalyptic gated communities, racism, flesh eating corpses and an anti-zombie tank form unflinching Romero allegory Land of the Dead 9:00pm Horror Channel
Youthful, psychic, eye-blasting, teleporting heroes stand against megalomaniacal recycling fanatic in mutagenic fun X-Men: Apocalypse 9:00pm Film 4
After being nervous lots of times traumatised disco dancer saves Clarence, Victor and Roger's from fish fed red zone doom Airplane! 9:00pm ITV4
Compulsive gambler and charismatic commitophobe form unlikely friendship in meticulous camaraderie character study Mississippi Grind 10:30pm BBC Two
Traumatised teen, unstuck in time, alters his past only to worsen the future in Vonnegut-esque brain bender The Butterfly Effect 10:50pm Sony Movies
Ex-brother learns bedtime BDSM, sub-aquacycling and coconut-crushing Van Damage to publicly murder Dave Bautista Kickboxer: Vengeance 11:05pm Paramount Network
Rough-hewn Scottish lad seeks cash to move prisoner mum to safe-haven caravan making enemies of cops and crims alike Sweet Sixteen 11:45pm Film 4
Tenacious analogue investigators shine light of truth on shadow of deception in meticulous conspiracy thriller All the President's Men 12:05am BBC One
Revered rock-star and covetous bf’s quiet retreat boils to breaking point on arrival of envious ex in mesmeric drama A Bigger Splash 12:55am Channel 4
Driven to drink and broken by bereavement of son’s violent death, former father finds catharsis performing child’s songs in deeply affecting, poignant and powerful drama Rudderless 1:55am Film 4
Unable to Build A Snowman, ski-lift-stranded trio face frostbite, starvation and wolves before they Let It Go in icy horror Frozen (2010) 2:30am Horror Channel
Parallel narratives interweave present day food blogger with influential '50s French cookery guru in the delectable Julie & Julia 3:30am Sony Movies
