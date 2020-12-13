The best films to watch on UK TV today: Sunday, 13 December, 2020
Choose from air guitaring guys, religious allegories and martial arts mayhem as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday 13 December.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Vicarious hatred, timeless love and never forgotten favour in David Lean's Dickensian coming of age masterpiece Great Expectations (1946) 1:50pm BBC Two
Orphaned by fire, three siblings are shuffled from guardian to guardian trying to keep their family fortune from avaricious uncle: fantastical fun Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events 1:55pm Channel 4
Wine collecting doctor turned teenage testicle toucher heads up hunt for web of Venezuelan death spiders in splattery small town fun Arachnophobia 2:45pm Sony Movies
Tortuga bros exuberantly battle ninja clan and mucousy Krang in truck-nunchuck-ing fun Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows 3:00pm Film 4
Watch a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows trailer
Big money banker Nicolas Cage discovers wonderful life he could have had in feel good family fantasy drama The Family Man 3:10pm Channel 5
Political wranglings, threats and intimidation cants dissuade a young royal from her duties or position of power The Young Victoria 3:50pm BBC Two
Selfish journo's recurring day of hopelessness evolves into revelation of selflessness and love in Zen-like comedy Groundhog Day 3:55pm Dave
Time-travelling duo air guitar through history in time traveling phone box to realise wisdom is knowing they know nothing Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure 4:55pm Sony Movies
Vietnam vets and sly scientists explore hidden land of MUTO monsters and mega mammals in helicopter hurticane heaven Kong: Skull Island 6:45pm ITV2
Crime writer Ethan Hawke moves family into murder-home and uncovers soul eating demonic deity in grizzly homicidal horror Sinister 9:00pm Horror Channel
Working class heroes pelt environmentalists with balls before saving planet with a nuclear bomb. Bromantic action fun Armageddon 9:00pm Sony Movies
Liam Neeson leads misfits in helicopter stunting, tank flying, chump-Vs-van-squishing, aviophobia inducing frenetic fun The A-Team 9:00pm ITV4
Stoic criminal evades obsessive cop in nocturnal game of cat and mouse in the coolest film you’ve never seen Walter Hill’s The Driver 10:00pm Talking Pictures
A good man descends into iniquity as he rises to power in consummate, iconic and nuanced criminal character study perfection The Godfather 10:10pm BBC Two
Amid the Genesis of her paradise home, giving goddess’s Nature is abused by unappreciative Prophetic poet: abrasive allegory mother! 12:05am Channel 4
Under unnamed totalitarian tyranny, boy is torn between duty to ubiquitous authority and his traitorous father in gripping dystopia The White King 12:05am Sony Movies
After his daughter is taken in Thailand, Chinese cop with a very special set of skills seeks her out in meat-hook-mobility-scootering marital arts melee Paradox 1:25am Film 4
Filmmaker struggles to work with luminous yet erratic starlet in stunning portrayal of complex vulnerability My Week With Marilyn 2:00am BBC Four
