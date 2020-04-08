The best films on TV: Wednesday, 8 April

Uplifting musicals, sub-mariners’ quandaries, cold war action and inter-generational revenge today as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Wednesday, 8 April.

Feeling they Should Have Been Loved soldiers walk 500 Miles to Edinburgh to find a Misty Blue Sky Takes The Soul in Proclaimers musical movie Sunshine on Leith 11am Film4

Sidney Poitier witnesses the dogged, Ahab-esque determination of a submarine captain in pursuit of his enemy in wartime naval classic The Bedford Incident 2:55pm Movies 4 Men 1

Villagers take control of rural steam train line against dastardly efforts of bus firm in Ealing Comedy The Titfield Thunderbolt 3:25pm BBC2

Joan Fontaine as the second Mrs. de Winter and Laurence Olivier as Maxim de Winter and in the 1940 Hitchcock thriller Rebecca. (John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Unable to escape the shadow of her new husband’s dead wife a young girl finds fortitude and self belief in labyrinthine thriller Rebecca 6:20pm Talking Pictures

With their husband / father away, a household of sisters and their mother unsteadily unite in wholesome period piece Little Women 7:35pm Sony Movie Channel

Amid communism’s fall, icy MI6 agent tears through East and West Berlin seeking spy-list in exquisitely brutal neon joy Atomic Blonde 9pm Film4

Born into his father’s shadow, determined youth builds his own legacy whilst pugilising scouse scumbag in rousing reboot Creed 9pm 5Star

Michael Caine turns tables on horrible hoodies in ASBO-bashing, tunnel-terrifying, chav-rioting, revenge-a-thon Harry Brown 11:45 5Star

