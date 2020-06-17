The best films on TV today: Wednesday, 17 June

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, The Social Network, The Disappearance of Alice Creed.

Choose from high fantasies, taut dramas and intricate family character studies as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Wednesday, 17 June.

Journo John Voight infiltrates escaped Nazi protection ring and exposes genocidal plan in taut cold war thriller The Odessa File 4:10pm Film4

Ungrateful girl enters androgynous wizard's monstrous maze in swamp-stenching, head-swapping consummate fantasy wonder Labyrinth 5:00pm Sony Movies

British fluff presenter locks horns with universally despised ex-president in drunk dialling, history making drama Frost/Nixon 9:00pm Sky Atlantic

Antisocial prodigy creates generational phenomenon at cost of his only friendship David Fincher’s narrative gem The Social Network 9:00pm Sony Movies

After wolf-mauling-Buffalo-Bill-career-collapse supercilious Styleboy overcomes ego in raucous fun Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping 10:45pm Film4

Criminals’ complex kidnapping goes awry amid maelstrom of mistrust, love and greed: twisted thriller The Disappearance of Alice Creed 10:50pm Horror Channel

Crestfallen ex-dance prodigy rekindles his Latin fire and re-charms his snaky hips to woo boss-lady in very British comedy Cuban Fury 00:30am Film 4

Struggling bipolar father finds anchor against anxiety on taking custody of his two headstrong daughters in intricate, intimate, heartfelt dramedy Infinitely Polar Bear 11:25pm Sony Movies

Mel Gibson gives kid cigarettes & manipulates crime lords in prison escaping, organ pilfering fun How I Spent My Summer Vacation 1:10am Sony Movies

