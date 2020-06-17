The best films on TV today: Wednesday, 17 June
Choose from high fantasies, taut dramas and intricate family character studies as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Wednesday, 17 June.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Journo John Voight infiltrates escaped Nazi protection ring and exposes genocidal plan in taut cold war thriller The Odessa File 4:10pm Film4
Ungrateful girl enters androgynous wizard's monstrous maze in swamp-stenching, head-swapping consummate fantasy wonder Labyrinth 5:00pm Sony Movies
British fluff presenter locks horns with universally despised ex-president in drunk dialling, history making drama Frost/Nixon 9:00pm Sky Atlantic
Antisocial prodigy creates generational phenomenon at cost of his only friendship David Fincher’s narrative gem The Social Network 9:00pm Sony Movies
After wolf-mauling-Buffalo-Bill-career-collapse supercilious Styleboy overcomes ego in raucous fun Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping 10:45pm Film4
Criminals’ complex kidnapping goes awry amid maelstrom of mistrust, love and greed: twisted thriller The Disappearance of Alice Creed 10:50pm Horror Channel
Crestfallen ex-dance prodigy rekindles his Latin fire and re-charms his snaky hips to woo boss-lady in very British comedy Cuban Fury 00:30am Film 4
Struggling bipolar father finds anchor against anxiety on taking custody of his two headstrong daughters in intricate, intimate, heartfelt dramedy Infinitely Polar Bear 11:25pm Sony Movies
Mel Gibson gives kid cigarettes & manipulates crime lords in prison escaping, organ pilfering fun How I Spent My Summer Vacation 1:10am Sony Movies
