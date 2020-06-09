The best films on TV today: Tuesday, 9 June

The Voices, Logan, The Wedding Singer.

Choose from period dramas, 1980s Australian adventures, superhero laments, and dark comedies as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Tuesday, 9 June.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Culture clash precipitates breathtaking forbidden love as English widow is tasked with educating royal children Anna and the King 4:15pm Film4

Emotionally broken morbid aspiring poet and a hypochondriac outcast form fast friendship in bittersweet tear jerker My Girl 6:55pm Sony Movies

Freudian knife games and rugged romance in stereotyping guilty pleasure and canned veg throwing 1980s classic Crocodile Dundee 7:05pm Film4

Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski in a scene from the film 'Crocodile Dundee', 1986. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)
Two road tripping brothers mess with the wrong road hogging trucker in pulpy road movie thriller Joy Ride 9:00pm Horror Channel

Broken and beleaguered remnants of failed heroes find final purpose protecting weaponised waif: head-stabbing heart-breaker Logan 9:00pm Film 4

Unappreciated entertainer saves wedding, ruins another and falls for philanderer's fiancé and flight finagling fun The Wedding Singer 9:00pm Comedy Central

Adam Sandler sings in a scene from the film 'The Wedding Singer', 1998. (Photo by New Line Cinema/Getty Images)
Wily bike courier Joseph Gordon Levitt tears round New York evading crooks and cops in frenetic fixed-frame macguffin hunting fun Premium Rush 10:55pm Sony Movies

Wife wrongly convicted of husbands murder discovered he’s alive and is now legally obliged to murder him right back Double Jeopardy 11:45pm Film 4

Under advice of his talking pets, affable psychotic becomes serial killer in tonally atypical, colourfully dark comedy The Voices 1:50am Channel 4

Environmental activists’ idealistic actions cause flood of grief, guilt and self-loathing in suspenseful social study Night Moves 1:50am Film 4

