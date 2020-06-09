The best films on TV today: Tuesday, 9 June
Choose from period dramas, 1980s Australian adventures, superhero laments, and dark comedies as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Tuesday, 9 June.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Culture clash precipitates breathtaking forbidden love as English widow is tasked with educating royal children Anna and the King 4:15pm Film4
Emotionally broken morbid aspiring poet and a hypochondriac outcast form fast friendship in bittersweet tear jerker My Girl 6:55pm Sony Movies
Freudian knife games and rugged romance in stereotyping guilty pleasure and canned veg throwing 1980s classic Crocodile Dundee 7:05pm Film4
Two road tripping brothers mess with the wrong road hogging trucker in pulpy road movie thriller Joy Ride 9:00pm Horror Channel
Broken and beleaguered remnants of failed heroes find final purpose protecting weaponised waif: head-stabbing heart-breaker Logan 9:00pm Film 4
Unappreciated entertainer saves wedding, ruins another and falls for philanderer's fiancé and flight finagling fun The Wedding Singer 9:00pm Comedy Central
Wily bike courier Joseph Gordon Levitt tears round New York evading crooks and cops in frenetic fixed-frame macguffin hunting fun Premium Rush 10:55pm Sony Movies
Wife wrongly convicted of husbands murder discovered he’s alive and is now legally obliged to murder him right back Double Jeopardy 11:45pm Film 4
Under advice of his talking pets, affable psychotic becomes serial killer in tonally atypical, colourfully dark comedy The Voices 1:50am Channel 4
Environmental activists’ idealistic actions cause flood of grief, guilt and self-loathing in suspenseful social study Night Moves 1:50am Film 4
