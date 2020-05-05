The best films on TV: Tuesday, 5 May
There’s magic and mystery, fraternal fights and unflinching, empowering drama on telly today as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Tuesday, 5 May.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Bank robbing magicians stay one step ahead of relentless FBI agent in rabbit-abusing, mystery-chasing frenetic thriller Now You See Me 6:50pm Film 4
Gunless cowboy and swordless samurai battle despot’s killer gang in stupendously stylised post-apocalyptic beat’em up fun Bunraku 10:45pm Sony Movies Action
Marine trains under estranged dad to battle brother in MMA tournament in one-punch-KO-ing, fraternal fighting, limb-breaker Warrior 10:55pm Film 4
Troublesome boy and his mourning mother face wrath of grievous ghoul in charismatic, chilling, psychological creepfest as emotional allegory The Babadook 11:00pm SyFy Universal
Robotic detective drama as Bruce Willis tracks down serial killer in inexplicably childless Philip K Dick-esque SciFi Surrogates 11:10pm Sony Movies
Surviving sexual assault at hands of the law, young woman must fight for her right in face of tormentors' unapologetic power: unflinching tour-de-force Beauty and the Dogs 1:40am Film 4
Having been forcibly sucked dry by James McAvoy, Daniel Radcliffe reanimates chimp-homunculi in gloriously gruesome fun Victor Frankenstein 2:35am Horror Channel
