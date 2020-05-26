The best films on TV today: Tuesday, 26 May
High concept sci-fi, emotionally astute horror and the coolest film you’ve never seen are all on offer today as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV today: Tuesday, 26 May.
Welsh noir classic as a young girl witnessing a murder and becomes infatuated with a murderer in taut drama Tiger Bay 11:00am Film 4
Aural abuse of aliens and selenium enema administration when freaky foreign fungus forms fiendish fauna- madcap comedy Evolution 4:45pm Sony Movies
Secret service shrink surgeons in super submarine to cure civil servant's cerebral stroke using scuba science in Fantastic Voyage 5:10pm Film 4
Morose widower travels to remote marsh house and encounters infanticidal ghost in Gothic fogbound British chiller The Woman in Black 9:00pm Horror Channel
Intuitive visionary walks precipice of apocalyptic abyss in abstract encounter of etymologically enigmatic alien entity Arrival 9:00pm Film 4
Substandardly sized sloop sailor and chum-chucking chief chase child-chomper in coffee cup crunching sharp shooting fish ‘em up Jaws 9:00pm ITV4
Stoic criminal evades obsessive cop in nocturnal game of cat and mouse in the coolest film you’ve never seen: Walter Hill’s The Driver 10:00pm Talking Pictures
Spy on her majesty’s secret service with a view to a kill and license to kill gets some octopussy in catchphrase comedy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 11:00pm 5 Star
Machiavellian father and dogged detective search for missing girls in gripping, unflinching and morally grey metaphor Prisoners 11:20pm Film4
Apologetic assassin sees troubles looming in balls to the wall conspiracy led non-stop shoot/sew em up action spectacular Wanted 11:20pm ITV4
Would Elijah Wood become creepy, scalping obsessed, mannequin collecting, POV psychopath serial killer? Elijah Wood would Maniac 00:50am Horror Channel
Marriage built on inebriated foundation of fun time alcohol addiction fragments as wife attempts first steps to sobriety Smashed 2:25am Film 4
Amid island isolation and global pandemic, fraying miscarried marriage endures test of trust under yoke of menacing captor Retreat 2:40am Horror Channel
