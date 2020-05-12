The best films on TV today: Tuesday, 12 May
Stuck at home and need something to watch on telly? From tiger terrors and Tom Hanks treats, to a Michael Caine classic and an iconic director’s swan song: these are the best films TopFilmTip recommends for you on TV today on Tuesday, 12 May.
Amnesiac teens brave infanticidal cyborg-spider infested labyrinth in enigmatic, childhood-to-puberty allegory The Maze Runner 6:50pm Film4
Trapped in hurricane house with ravenous tiger, browbeaten bereft pyjama-clad woman must protect autistic brother in Burning Bright 9:00pm Horror Channel
Playboy politician persuader’s Afghan arming policy for exploding helicopters literally causes Soviet downfall in Charlie Wilson's War 9:00pm Sky Atlantic
Amoral gangster brutalises his way round the Geordie underworld on mission of vengeance in shotgun-shouting bleak treat Get Carter (1971) 9:00pm ITV4
Callow FBI investigator and laconic hunter assist tribal police in solving savage murder mystery amid snowbound mountains in sublime crime thriller Wind River 9:00pm Film 4
Bereaved woman’s nap causes cynical conspiracy of disappearing daughter and maternal manipulation in avionic thriller Flightplan 11:00pm 5 Star
Horse thief and virgin chaser Jack Nicholson is mercilessly harassed by perversely psychopathic dandy Marlon Brando in The Missouri Breaks 11:10pm ITV4
Hunted by his own, crooked cop struggles to save son from gangsters: gun/knife/car/sparkler fighting frantic thriller Sleepless 11:10pm Film4
Just out of prison The Rock evades drug-withdrawn cop and philosophical killer whilst making good on his personal kill-list in Faster 00:55am Sony Movies
On cusp of third world war, deeply empathetic man offered everything to restore peace to humanity in Andrei Tarkovsky's spiritual, final film The Sacrifice 1:00am Film4
Held hostage by totalitarian regime of social moral law, four young people yearn for freedom from backdrop of abusive authorities in animated wonder Tehran Taboo 2:45am Channel 4
Black swan thinking baseball scout and young economist fly in face of convention to turn around failed team in true story Moneyball 3:00am Sony Movies
