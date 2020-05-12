The best films on TV today: Tuesday, 12 May

Burning Bright, Wind River, Tehran Taboo.

Stuck at home and need something to watch on telly? From tiger terrors and Tom Hanks treats, to a Michael Caine classic and an iconic director’s swan song: these are the best films TopFilmTip recommends for you on TV today on Tuesday, 12 May.

Amnesiac teens brave infanticidal cyborg-spider infested labyrinth in enigmatic, childhood-to-puberty allegory The Maze Runner 6:50pm Film4

Trapped in hurricane house with ravenous tiger, browbeaten bereft pyjama-clad woman must protect autistic brother in Burning Bright 9:00pm Horror Channel

Playboy politician persuader’s Afghan arming policy for exploding helicopters literally causes Soviet downfall in Charlie Wilson's War 9:00pm Sky Atlantic

Amoral gangster brutalises his way round the Geordie underworld on mission of vengeance in shotgun-shouting bleak treat Get Carter (1971) 9:00pm ITV4

Callow FBI investigator and laconic hunter assist tribal police in solving savage murder mystery amid snowbound mountains in sublime crime thriller Wind River 9:00pm Film 4

Bereaved woman’s nap causes cynical conspiracy of disappearing daughter and maternal manipulation in avionic thriller Flightplan 11:00pm 5 Star

Horse thief and virgin chaser Jack Nicholson is mercilessly harassed by perversely psychopathic dandy Marlon Brando in The Missouri Breaks 11:10pm ITV4

Hunted by his own, crooked cop struggles to save son from gangsters: gun/knife/car/sparkler fighting frantic thriller Sleepless 11:10pm Film4

Just out of prison The Rock evades drug-withdrawn cop and philosophical killer whilst making good on his personal kill-list in Faster 00:55am Sony Movies

A poster for the rerelease of Tarkovsky's The Sacrifice. (Curzon)

On cusp of third world war, deeply empathetic man offered everything to restore peace to humanity in Andrei Tarkovsky's spiritual, final film The Sacrifice 1:00am Film4

Held hostage by totalitarian regime of social moral law, four young people yearn for freedom from backdrop of abusive authorities in animated wonder Tehran Taboo 2:45am Channel 4

Black swan thinking baseball scout and young economist fly in face of convention to turn around failed team in true story Moneyball 3:00am Sony Movies

