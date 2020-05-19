Mona Lisa, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Cape Fear.

Banish the Tuesday blues with a killer film today: Choose from a Welsh noir, nerve shredding psycho-thrills and lavish eccentrics as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV today: Tuesday, 19 May.

Welsh noir classic as a young girl witnessing a murder and becomes infatuated with a murderer in taut drama Tiger Bay 1:25pm Film4

Leaving a promise as waitress’ tip, kind-hearted cop Nicolas Cage’s lottery win drives wedge through his marriage in It Could Happen to You 4:50pm Sony Movies

After the morally murky murder of Boer POWs, three Australian soldiers face court martial and must battle British powers for their lives in Breaker Morant 5:05pm Sony Movies Action

Lawyer's family is stalked by cheek-biting, unhinged monster of his own making in Scorsese's queasy, nerve shredding gem Cape Fear (1991) 9:00pm Sky Atlantic

Lobby boy and elderly heiress loving concierge undertake joyous, whimsical, wide-angled character-led caper The Grand Budapest Hotel 9:00pm Film 4

The rivalries and asphalt assaulting career of Brazilian patriot, philanthropist and racing legend Ayrton Senna is explored in Senna 11:10pm ITV4

Unsettling, funny, violent and strangely heartwarming drama as Bob Hoskins, Robbie Coltrane and Michael Caine star in British classic Mona Lisa 1:10am Film 4

