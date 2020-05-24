The best films on TV today: Sunday, 24 May

Elysium, Snowpiercer, Resident Evil.

Get involved in some head-banging, dystopia-fighting, gun-slinging, emotionally inspiring movie fun as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 24 May.

Elephant weathers slings and arrows of dogmatism as he tries to save microcosm from destruction in Seussian allegory Horton Hears a Who! 9:55am E4

Vicarious hatred, timeless love and never forgotten favour in David Lean's Dickensian coming of age masterpiece Great Expectations (1946) 9:35am BBC Two

Brad Pitt escapes prison, bandits and his ego to become teacher of a youthful Dalai Lama and a repentant father in Seven Years in Tibet 11:15am Sony Movies

Wayne's World

Head-banging classic rock, nutty ex-GF’s, geeky friends, puerile puns and guitar worship in catchphrase comedy rhapsody Wayne's World 1:00pm Comedy Central

After incinerating nemesis, supervillain faces existential crisis, depression and multiple identity disorder in kids comedy Megamind 1:30pm Channel 4

Small town agricultural Algernon becomes telekinetic gentle genius in pleasantly compelling characterful sci-fantasy Phenomenon 2:00pm Sony Movies

Escaping fog of existential ennui, ex-villain discovers ex-twin and endeavours to extract extraordinary gem from 80s ex-child star with help of ex-con compares Despicable Me 3 5:10pm ITV2

From left to right, actors Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Richard Attenborough as John Hammond, Martin Ferrero as Gennaro, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, in a scene from the film 'Jurassic Park', 1993. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

Health and safety lapses allow Samuel L Jackson to chain-smoke in office environment and dinosaurs to eat corpulent hacker in Jurassic Park 5:45pm ITV1

Marmalade-munching, ear-brushing, self-taping furry catastrophe seeks London home in guffaw-inducing immigration analogy Paddington 7:10pm E4

Repeatedly scrubbed time-tumbler seeks apocalypse averting insight in Terry Gilliam's cyclical Cassandra complex 12 Monkeys 9:00pm SyFy

Ralph Fiennes has his assumptions of Rachel Weisz destroyed and his world dilated in twisty tight thriller The Constant Gardener 9:00pm Sky Atlantic

Irradiated second class citizen hacks business brain and battles malicious mecha-merc to destratify society in meat-clouding sci-fi Elysium 9:00pm Sony Movies

Aboard post-apocalyptic train, underclass revolt in bug jelly scoffing, hedonist haranguing, bonkers axe-melee fun Snowpiercer 9:00pm Film4

The Dirty Dozen, poster, 1967. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

A team of criminals and misfits are sent behind enemy lines to rain havoc upon Nazi commanders in war classic The Dirty Dozen 9:00pm ITV4

Grieving virgin is targeted by film-quizzing, stab-happy Edvard Munch inspired serial killer in 1990's teen meta horror Scream 11:05pm 5 Star

Young lady helplessly flees stab-happy, inexplicably motivated, bullet proof serial killer in John Carpenter’s slasher Halloween II 11:10pm Horror Channel

Weaponised virus turns scientists into zombies causing petite survivor to rekill them all and crash crafty computer in Resident Evil 11:10pm Sony Movies

An Asian father struggles with the assimilation of his family and his desires for tradition in top British film East Is East 11:25pm Channel 4

Deep cover agent feeds gangster's lion, hacks off limbs with saw and forgoes his family for duty, stunning true story Donnie Brasco 1:15am Sony Movies

Hopeful farmer plans to escape poverty’s yoke and build house for family by selling charcoal in D.R. Congo in mesmerising insight into dignity of determination Makala 1:25am Film 4

