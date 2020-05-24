The best films on TV today: Sunday, 24 May
Get involved in some head-banging, dystopia-fighting, gun-slinging, emotionally inspiring movie fun as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 24 May.
Elephant weathers slings and arrows of dogmatism as he tries to save microcosm from destruction in Seussian allegory Horton Hears a Who! 9:55am E4
Vicarious hatred, timeless love and never forgotten favour in David Lean's Dickensian coming of age masterpiece Great Expectations (1946) 9:35am BBC Two
Brad Pitt escapes prison, bandits and his ego to become teacher of a youthful Dalai Lama and a repentant father in Seven Years in Tibet 11:15am Sony Movies
Head-banging classic rock, nutty ex-GF’s, geeky friends, puerile puns and guitar worship in catchphrase comedy rhapsody Wayne's World 1:00pm Comedy Central
After incinerating nemesis, supervillain faces existential crisis, depression and multiple identity disorder in kids comedy Megamind 1:30pm Channel 4
Small town agricultural Algernon becomes telekinetic gentle genius in pleasantly compelling characterful sci-fantasy Phenomenon 2:00pm Sony Movies
Escaping fog of existential ennui, ex-villain discovers ex-twin and endeavours to extract extraordinary gem from 80s ex-child star with help of ex-con compares Despicable Me 3 5:10pm ITV2
Health and safety lapses allow Samuel L Jackson to chain-smoke in office environment and dinosaurs to eat corpulent hacker in Jurassic Park 5:45pm ITV1
Marmalade-munching, ear-brushing, self-taping furry catastrophe seeks London home in guffaw-inducing immigration analogy Paddington 7:10pm E4
Repeatedly scrubbed time-tumbler seeks apocalypse averting insight in Terry Gilliam's cyclical Cassandra complex 12 Monkeys 9:00pm SyFy
Ralph Fiennes has his assumptions of Rachel Weisz destroyed and his world dilated in twisty tight thriller The Constant Gardener 9:00pm Sky Atlantic
Irradiated second class citizen hacks business brain and battles malicious mecha-merc to destratify society in meat-clouding sci-fi Elysium 9:00pm Sony Movies
Aboard post-apocalyptic train, underclass revolt in bug jelly scoffing, hedonist haranguing, bonkers axe-melee fun Snowpiercer 9:00pm Film4
A team of criminals and misfits are sent behind enemy lines to rain havoc upon Nazi commanders in war classic The Dirty Dozen 9:00pm ITV4
Grieving virgin is targeted by film-quizzing, stab-happy Edvard Munch inspired serial killer in 1990's teen meta horror Scream 11:05pm 5 Star
Young lady helplessly flees stab-happy, inexplicably motivated, bullet proof serial killer in John Carpenter’s slasher Halloween II 11:10pm Horror Channel
Weaponised virus turns scientists into zombies causing petite survivor to rekill them all and crash crafty computer in Resident Evil 11:10pm Sony Movies
An Asian father struggles with the assimilation of his family and his desires for tradition in top British film East Is East 11:25pm Channel 4
Deep cover agent feeds gangster's lion, hacks off limbs with saw and forgoes his family for duty, stunning true story Donnie Brasco 1:15am Sony Movies
Hopeful farmer plans to escape poverty’s yoke and build house for family by selling charcoal in D.R. Congo in mesmerising insight into dignity of determination Makala 1:25am Film 4
