The best films on TV: Thursday, 7 May

<em>The Cotton Club, Hunt For The Wilderpeople, Sorcerer.</em>
There’s an utterly affecting bittersweet kiwi comedy, some jazz era glitz and glamour, and a load of nerve-shredding jungle thrills today as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Thursday, 7 May.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Dirty jokes, hidden guns and an epic body count as a man in black seeks vengeance in drug run backwater. Robert Rodriguez’s career-making action adventure Desperado 8:00pm Movies4

Bad egg and reluctant foster father trek though bush in Taika Waititi’s exquisitely amusing and idiosyncratic majestical gem Hunt for the Wilderpeople 9:00pm Film 4

Musicians, singers and dancers mingle with Harlem’s gangsters in Francis Ford Coppola’s stellar casted, atmospheric love letter to jazz era grim and glamour The Cotton Club 9:00pm Talking Pictures TV

Fiscally ruined everyman Jack O’Connell takes TV stocks tipster hostage in Jodie Foster’s taut Wall Street thriller Money Monster 10:55pm Sony Movies

Risk averse girl participates in dark-web game of death and dare: WuTang-ing, blindfolded motor-biking, vertigo inducing nocturnal neon thriller Nerve 11:05pm Film 4

Sorcerer, poster, US poster art, 1977. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)
Absconded criminal misfits drive volatile consignments of dynamite through treacherous jungle in nerve shredding wonder Sorcerer 00:55am Film 4

Three disparate individuals are unknowingly tied together by fate in heart-breaking, non linear, complex-character drama 21 Grams 1:00am Sony Movies

Sisterly rivalry runs rife as team of female baseballers shatter gender expectations in sporting drama A League of Their Own 3:30am Sony Movies

