Choose from meta-comedies, riveting rustic action and astonishing true stories as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV today: Thursday, 28 May.

Taxman’s regimented, routine existence chaotically coalesces into meaningful life amid enigmatic narration in Stranger Than Fiction 4:45pm Sony Movies

Punctually obsessive teacher falls foul of circumstance as manifold misfortune conspires against him in comedy of errors Clockwise 5:30pm Talking Pictures

Indolent teacher submits to hard, sweaty man-on-man masochism to save his school band in pugilistic feel good fun Here Comes the Boom 7:00pm Sony Movies

Snowbound hulk and alcoholi-dad stave off ruthless drug dealers’ cabin assault in fiery axe-wielding toxophilic exhilarator Braven 9:00pm Sony Movies

In their wish to be made whole a shattered family embraces a compulsive liar. Heartbreaking, mesmerising documentary The Imposter 10:05pm Channel 4

A quiet kid falls for prepubescent vampire in brutal and bloody tale of preteen sexual awakening in top horror remake Let Me In 10:45pm Horror Channel

Revered rock-star and covetous bf’s quiet retreat boils to breaking point on arrival of envious ex in mesmeric drama A Bigger Splash 11:10pm Film4

Maxim spouting dreamer Zack Braff holds eccentric family together in shadow of father's cancer in colourful comedy Wish I Was Here 1:45am Film4

