The best films on TV: Thursday, 21 May

It’s an eclectic selection on TV today with lovelorn whimsy, arctic vampires and mob comedies to choose from as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV today: Thursday, 21 May.

Living below gravitationally inverted parallel earth, amorous inventor seeks amnesiac soulmate in the whimsically surreal sci-fantasy curio Upside Down 4:50pm Sony Movies

Quick-drawing snake hunter rescues missionaries from mortar slaughtering Burmese in lumpy, chunky, body-blasting fun Rambo 9:00pm Sony Movies

An unusual take on the possessed teen trope when a priest on trial for murder defends his actions in The Exorcism of Emily Rose 9:00pm Horror Channel

Bill Bryson and philandering friend attempt to trek 2,200 mile trail in juxtaposed odd couple adventure true story A Walk in the Woods 9:00pm Film4

The few survivors of vampire onslaught on Alaskan town battle blood-lusting baddies in axe-decapitating, JCB melee 30 Days of Night 10:00pm SyFy Universal

The Gauntlet, poster, US poster, from left: Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke, 1977. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

Lesser known action-packed, odd couple road movie when Clint Eastwood has to escort a Mob prostitute turned snitch in The Gauntlet 10:35pm ITV4

Gleefully brutal, joyously vicious mafia family pass time in witness protection bullying and bludgeoning rural French The Family 11:05pm Film4

Reduced to an inner monologue, a girl suffers bodily invasion and repeated punching from cave dwelling boys, for love in The Host (2013) 2:00am Channel 4

