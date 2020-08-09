The best films to watch on UK TV: Sunday, 9 August

Choose from exquisite and edgy dramas, tense heist thrillers and adventures as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 9 August.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Monochrome genocide survivor rallies Furious furry Five to defeated panda persecuting peacock in canon blasting fun Kung Fu Panda 2 12:35pm Film4

Lucid daydreamer self-actualises on long-boarding, shark dodging global quest for Life's quintessence The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) 2:25pm Film4

Two troubled teens go on survivalist run in health and safety ignoring, character led, scout vs scout kitsch-em-up Moonrise Kingdom 2:00pm Sony Movies

Seeking villainous boss for their existentially broken species, begoggled haphazard bumblers find criminal/ban-nana fun Minions 3:10pm ITV2

Defrauded of pensions, blue collar service team plan poetic justice upon penthouse swindler in feel good felonious fun Tower Heist 4:55pm Sony Movies

Backpacking douche discovers monster's retreat, woos Dracula's daughter and throws party in Genndy Tartakovsky's Hotel Transylvania 5:00pm ITV2

Wry, rage fuelled relationship avoider incorporates accidental adoptee in transdimensional villain vamoosment The LEGO Batman Movie 6:50pm ITV2

Relic-robbing gadget freak Jackie Chan turns artefact-preserver in full-body-skate-chasing, skydive-kungfu-ing gem Chinese Zodiac 7:00pm Sony Movies

View photos Sylvester Stallone punches Dolph Lundgren in a scene from the film 'Rocky IV', 1985. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images) More

Snowbound montage maker Sly Stallone ends the cold war by sacrificing friend to robotic Russian ‘roid abuser, before public sports bludgeoning Rocky IV 8:05pm ITV4

Dark, violent, charismatic sci-fi as a group of travellers must survive an alien onslaught with murderer in their midst in Pitch Black 9:00pm SyFy

Plans within intricate plans as master thieves execute the perfect plot. David Mamet’s superbly taut, tight and twisty treat Heist 8:00pm Sony Movies

Awkward foppish hunk falls for well-seasoned beauty in standard setting, endearing British comedy of intimate errors Four Weddings and a Funeral 9:00pm Film 4

18 young men rapidly fall into sadism and anguish under prison paradigm: telling and terrible true story The Stanford Prison Experiment 9:55pm ITV4

Prickly author is redeemed as she excises excruciating emotional baggage bringing her beloved Mary Poppins to life Saving Mr. Banks 10:30pm BBC One

Unsupervised daughter of loving but capricious working-poor mum innocently causes chaos in vibrant social study The Florida Project 12:35am Channel 4

Under unnamed totalitarian tyranny, boy is torn between duty to ubiquitous authority and his traitorous father in gripping dystopia The White King 1:15am Sony Movies

Young larceneer brings brother into uncertain world of Copenhagen’s criminals in stark, naturalistic enthralling wonder Northwest 1:35am Film 4

Indomitable matriarch helps granddaughter gather cash for abortion on day-long journey of emotional exploration and cathartic closure in edgy and endearing dramedy Grandma 2:35am Channel 4

