The best films on TV today: Sunday, 5 July

Now You See Me, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Goosebumps.

So many movies to choose from including a modern sci-fi classic, a magical heist movie, and a family-friendly chiller as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 5 July.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Contented man realises his life's a sham in Peter Weir's prophetic Philip K Dick-esque indictment of vicarious reality TV The Truman Show 2:30pm Sony Movies

Sent to remote celtic town to negotiate oil billionaire's interests, company man begins to see mystical wonder of Scotland in heartfelt drama Local Hero 2:35pm Film4

Patrick McGoohan and Ernest Borgnine fight the cold in a scene from the film 'Ice Station Zebra', 1968. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

Spy satellite seeking submariners survive sabotage before battling communist commandos in icy Cold War thriller Ice Station Zebra 3:40pm BBC Two

A man battles the odds as he tries to heal the hatred between European settlers and Apache natives in true story Broken Arrow 4:50pm Sony Movies Action

Hapless inventor inadvertently assaults island after culinary catastrophic, atmospheric accident Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 5:00pm SyFy

Forced to fake feeling, raven-haired radical sparks revolt in baboon-battling, couture-conflagrating The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 6:05pm E4

Tricky city trader slips in swimming pool, fancies feisty Fanny and becomes smitten with country life in charming romance A Good Year 6:40pm Sony Movies

Affable preteen kids instigate onslaught of abrasive author’s abominations in slappy-scheming, werewolf-chewing fun Goosebumps 6:50pm SyFy

Fully aware that he could call the police at any time, Les Incompetent abandoned boy becomes self-sufficient learns empathy then sadistically burns/brakes/bludgeons burglars Home Alone 6:55pm Film4

Vapid high school socialite's shidduching reveals her naïveté as Jane Austen's Emma gets a 90s makeover in erudite comedy Clueless 7:00pm Comedy Central

Women of all walks and ages find familial sisterhood around southern salon in tear-jerking, wry-witted, barbed comedy Steel Magnolias 8:00pm 5 Star

Liam Neeson pursues the man who wronged him meeting mirages, thieves and mystics in metaphysical, philosophical western Seraphim Falls 9:00pm Sony Movies Action

Mentally and physically shattered by war, man finds meaning in Mexican linguistics and political activism Born on the Fourth of July 9:00pm Sky Atlantic

Magnificent magnetic mercenary toxophilite assists elite order in monster massacre in black-powder battling bonanza The Great Wall 9:00pm Channel 4

Far-sighted fathers are tested in furnace of peer's fears as they walk war's knife-edge in game changing Dawn of the Planet of the Apes 9:00pm Film4

Four friends repay mob debt with poorly planned kidnap in Dan Stevens’ twisted and banter-fuelled thriller Criminal Activities 10:50pm Sony Movies

Bank robbing magicians stay one step ahead of relentless FBI agent in rabbit-abusing, mystery-chasing frenetic thriller Now You See Me 10:55pm Channel 4

Beach massacre survivor and self-directed killer of killers becomes CIA slayer in unflinching, frenetic race to prevent nuclear catastrophe American Assassin 11:35pm Film4

Amid 1980’s Spanish socio-political tumult, true detective duo track sadistic serial killer in intense and atmospheric gem Marshland 1:45am Film4

