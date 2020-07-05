The best films on TV today: Sunday, 5 July
So many movies to choose from including a modern sci-fi classic, a magical heist movie, and a family-friendly chiller as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 5 July.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Contented man realises his life's a sham in Peter Weir's prophetic Philip K Dick-esque indictment of vicarious reality TV The Truman Show 2:30pm Sony Movies
Sent to remote celtic town to negotiate oil billionaire's interests, company man begins to see mystical wonder of Scotland in heartfelt drama Local Hero 2:35pm Film4
Spy satellite seeking submariners survive sabotage before battling communist commandos in icy Cold War thriller Ice Station Zebra 3:40pm BBC Two
A man battles the odds as he tries to heal the hatred between European settlers and Apache natives in true story Broken Arrow 4:50pm Sony Movies Action
Hapless inventor inadvertently assaults island after culinary catastrophic, atmospheric accident Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 5:00pm SyFy
Read more: What to expect if you visit a cinema this weekend
Forced to fake feeling, raven-haired radical sparks revolt in baboon-battling, couture-conflagrating The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 6:05pm E4
Tricky city trader slips in swimming pool, fancies feisty Fanny and becomes smitten with country life in charming romance A Good Year 6:40pm Sony Movies
Affable preteen kids instigate onslaught of abrasive author’s abominations in slappy-scheming, werewolf-chewing fun Goosebumps 6:50pm SyFy
Fully aware that he could call the police at any time, Les Incompetent abandoned boy becomes self-sufficient learns empathy then sadistically burns/brakes/bludgeons burglars Home Alone 6:55pm Film4
Vapid high school socialite's shidduching reveals her naïveté as Jane Austen's Emma gets a 90s makeover in erudite comedy Clueless 7:00pm Comedy Central
Women of all walks and ages find familial sisterhood around southern salon in tear-jerking, wry-witted, barbed comedy Steel Magnolias 8:00pm 5 Star
Liam Neeson pursues the man who wronged him meeting mirages, thieves and mystics in metaphysical, philosophical western Seraphim Falls 9:00pm Sony Movies Action
Mentally and physically shattered by war, man finds meaning in Mexican linguistics and political activism Born on the Fourth of July 9:00pm Sky Atlantic
Magnificent magnetic mercenary toxophilite assists elite order in monster massacre in black-powder battling bonanza The Great Wall 9:00pm Channel 4
Far-sighted fathers are tested in furnace of peer's fears as they walk war's knife-edge in game changing Dawn of the Planet of the Apes 9:00pm Film4
Four friends repay mob debt with poorly planned kidnap in Dan Stevens’ twisted and banter-fuelled thriller Criminal Activities 10:50pm Sony Movies
Bank robbing magicians stay one step ahead of relentless FBI agent in rabbit-abusing, mystery-chasing frenetic thriller Now You See Me 10:55pm Channel 4
Beach massacre survivor and self-directed killer of killers becomes CIA slayer in unflinching, frenetic race to prevent nuclear catastrophe American Assassin 11:35pm Film4
Amid 1980’s Spanish socio-political tumult, true detective duo track sadistic serial killer in intense and atmospheric gem Marshland 1:45am Film4
Everything new on streaming in July
New on Sky Cinema and NOW TV in July