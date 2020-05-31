The Book of Life, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, Shrek 2.

There’s something for everyone this sunny Sunday with colourful animated adventures, period dramatics, trailblazing thrillers and wry understated British comedies to choose from as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV today: Sunday, 31 May.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Angel and demon make a wager over love and envy of Mexican childhood friends in afterlife exploring, vibrantly vivid fable The Book of Life 1:25pm Channel 4

Family of blue birds transition to wild Amazonian environs amid chaos of unsavoury logging, poisonous love and an evil Nigel in Rio 2 3:05pm Film 4

Tyrannosaurs' island way of life is upset by arrival of pesky snacks. After much munching all ends well in The Lost World: Jurassic Park 3:45pm ITV1

Julianne Moore grabbing the door of a train as Vince Vaughn holds a small dinosaur in a scene from the film 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park', 1997. (Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images)

Teenage boys lives are forever changed under the inspirational tutelage of Robin Williams. Peter Weir’s classic Dead Poets Society 4:10pm Sony Movies

In-laws offender steals mutagenic potion, is rescued by gingerbread-golem and supports his friend's interspecies donkey-love Shrek 2 5:00pm ITV2

Friendly neighbourhood descends into paranoid chaos in Joe Dante's satanic, sardine-scoffing, 1980's character comedy gem The 'Burbs 6:30pm Horror Channel

Xenozoologist and misfit New Yorkers corral obscure escaped creatures in numinous adventurous fun Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7:30pm ITV1

Artists pioneer surgical gender transition and fluidic identity, exploring depth of their love and societal boundaries The Danish Girl 9:00pm Sky Atlantic

Four friends brave brutal bullies and vomitus vengeance tale on search for dead body in fully realised, nostalgic wonder Stand by Me 9:00pm Sony Movies

Substandardly-sized sloop sailor and chum chucking chief chase child-chomper in coffee cup-crunching, sharp shooting, fish ‘em up Jaws 9:00pm ITV4

Bed-bouncing, tiger-footed, toe-balancing boy defies subterranean father and pursues passion to punch audition rivals in Billy Elliot 10:30pm BBC One

Psychiatric qualms and suicidal schemes as prescription drug seemingly causes unconscious killing in social-pharma study Side Effects 11:05pm Film4

British actors Paul McGann and Richard E. Grant film a scene in Stony Stratford, Buckinghamshire, for the movie 'Withnail & I', 1986. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

Destitute thespians indulge in self-pity, Camberwell carrots and booze in plastic bag lamenting unparalleled comedy Withnail and I 00:15am Channel 4

Liam Neeson pursues the man who wronged him meeting mirages, thieves and mystics in metaphysical, philosophical western Seraphim Falls 1:05am Sony Movies

