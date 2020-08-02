The best films on TV today: Sunday, 2 August

War Horse, Raw, X-Men: Apocalypse.

Take your pick from exquisite myths and mysteries, powerful poignant dramas and skin crawling psychological horrors as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 2 August.

One-eyed story telling musical origami magician seeks parent’s legacy in breathtaking myth and mystery fantasy Kubo and the Two Strings 10:55am E4

Opportunistic thieves plot plan to rob millions from substandardly secured Boston bank. William Friedkin's ludicrously true, crime comedy The Brink's Job 11:10am Talking Pictures

A conscripted rural stallion discovers inhumanity and humanity of all sides of a horrific conflict in poignant tearjerker War Horse 4:20pm BBC One

Pariah swordsman and outcast samurai overturn usurper's reign in beast-slaying, witch-shifting, katana-chanbara-ing fantasy 47 Ronin 4:30pm Sony Movies

Seeking villainous boss for their existentially broken species, begoggled haphazard bumblers find criminal/ban-nana fun Minions 4:45pm ITV2

A warts and all depiction of an American folk hero when Kevin Costner fills troubled lawman’s shoes in the much maligned Wyatt Earp 4:20pm Paramount Network

The clash of the classes challenges prejudices and preconceptions in top high brow period drama Howards End 6:05pm Film 4

Having saved dinosaurs from volcanic extinction, ex-lovers must save them from humanity: prehistoric-heroic tooth and claw adventure Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 6:30pm ITV2

Temporal tuning hat enthusiasts try to persuade Matt Damon to avoid Emily Blunt in monsters-incy SF-romance The Adjustment Bureau 6:50pm Sony Movies

Intrepid, inquisitive reporter and his loyal Scottie aid alcoholic in photorealistic crane jousting KO-fest The Adventures of Tintin 6:50pm E4

Undercover soulmate's love survives poetry slams, shame walks and WHYPHY tripping girl fights in sentient meta-comedy 22 Jump Street 9:00pm Comedy Central

Manipulated by malevolent puppetmaster, ineffectual everyman plays game of arson, amputation and assault in conspiracy horror 13 Sins 9:00pm Horror Channel

Arnie obsessed kid escapes into filmic reality unleashing evil of Charles Dance upon world he left behind in prophetically meta, underappreciated gem Last Action Hero 9:00pm SyFy

Youthful, psychic, eye-blasting, teleporting heroes stand against megalomanical recycling fanatic- mutagenic fun X-Men: Apocalypse 9:00pm Channel 4

A stellar ensemble assemble for twisted games of sexual conquest and ruined innocence in taut period drama Dangerous Liaisons 10:30pm BBC One

After his family’s slaughter, ex FBI man exacts calculated reign of terror on those responsible. Explosive actioner The Punisher 11:15pm Sony Movies

Vegetarian veterinary student cultivates calamitous taste for man meat in skin-crawling finger nibbling allegorical masterpiece Raw 00:45pm Channel 4

Childhood friends’ mutually unrequited love precipitates lifetime of lost chances and broken hearts in tantric romance Love, Rosie 1:25am Film4

