The best films to watch on TV today: Sunday, 16 August

There’s something for everyone on UK telly today from animated adventures and romantic period dramas to sci-fi blockbusters and comedy gems as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 16 August.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Charismatic chameleon helps drought ridden townsfolk escape clutches of corruption in inspired, off-kilter kid’s western Rango 11:00am Film 4
Selfish journo's recurring day of hopelessness evolves into revelation of selflessness and love in Zen-like comedy Groundhog Day 12:30pm Sony Movies
Madness, unrequited love and rejection as orphaned girl becomes governess and falls for blunt boss in dark period drama Jane Eyre (2011) 1:50pm BBC One
Johnny Depp explores alienation, drenditic utensils and dirty dog grooming in Tim Burton's gothically iconic Edward Scissorhands 3:00pm Film 4
Clint Eastwood helps a mission to rescue nazi gold from not being in his possession in classic adventure film Kelly's Heroes 3:00pm ITV4
Tasked to waste $30M in 30 days, bar-brawling baseballer learns cost of wealth in endearing, cathartic comedy Brewster's Millions 4:45pm Sony Movies
Orphaned by fire, three siblings are shuffled from guardian to guardian trying to keep their family fortune from avaricious uncle: fantastical fun Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events 5:05pm Film4
Raptor-daddy and high-heels-sprinter save haircut-brothers from psycho-killer-mutantosaurus in monster chomping fun Jurassic World 5:50pm ITV1
Wine collecting doctor turned teenage testicle toucher heads up hunt for web of Venezuelan death spiders in splattery small town fun Arachnophobia 6:50pm Sony Movies
Time-slipped boy awakens years after disappearing to inventive engaging alien adventure: mercurial mystery Flight of the Navigator 7:00pm SyFy
Stranded in exploded lunar lander, astronaut trio must science their way 200,000 miles home to earth in spectacular, astonishingly true story Apollo 13 8:00pm ITV4
Vietnam vets and sly scientists explore hidden land of MUTO monsters and mega mammals in helicopter hurticane heaven Kong: Skull Island 8:00pm ITV2
Tom Cruise engages in mental katana fights then makes his horse kick an extra in the groin (1h 54mins not inc ads) The Last Samurai 9:00pm 5 Star
Professional sports cheat Lance Armstrong lies to well meaning actor Vince Vaughn against backdrop of pirates Vs ninjas ball sports battle league Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story 9:00pm E4
Retired musicians' home's residents' annual Verdi concert preparations are disrupted by arrival of eternal diva Quartet 9:30pm BBC One
Tasked with guarding mob snitch, suave suited detective swiftly suspects political scheming- iconic car chasing classic Bullitt 10:50pm ITV4
Three disparate individuals are unknowingly tied together by fate in heart-breaking, non linear, complex-character drama 21 Grams 11:25pm Sony Movies
Criminals’ complex kidnapping goes awry amid maelstrom of mistrust, love and greed in twisted thriller The Disappearance of Alice Creed 00:30am Horror Channel
Well intentioned social hand grenade imposes on sisters’ lives causing family catastro-unity in off-kilter comedy Our Idiot Brother 1:50am Film4
Fiscally ruined everyman Jack O’Connell takes TV stocks tipster hostage in Jodie Foster’s taut Wall Street thriller Money Monster 1:55am Sony Movies