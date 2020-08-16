The best films to watch on TV today: Sunday, 16 August

There’s something for everyone on UK telly today from animated adventures and romantic period dramas to sci-fi blockbusters and comedy gems as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 16 August.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Charismatic chameleon helps drought ridden townsfolk escape clutches of corruption in inspired, off-kilter kid’s western Rango 11:00am Film 4

Selfish journo's recurring day of hopelessness evolves into revelation of selflessness and love in Zen-like comedy Groundhog Day 12:30pm Sony Movies

Madness, unrequited love and rejection as orphaned girl becomes governess and falls for blunt boss in dark period drama Jane Eyre (2011) 1:50pm BBC One

View photos American actors Dianne Wiest and Johnny Depp on the set of Edward Scissorhands, written and directed by Tim Burton. (Photo by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corpo/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) More

Johnny Depp explores alienation, drenditic utensils and dirty dog grooming in Tim Burton's gothically iconic Edward Scissorhands 3:00pm Film 4

Clint Eastwood helps a mission to rescue nazi gold from not being in his possession in classic adventure film Kelly's Heroes 3:00pm ITV4

Tasked to waste $30M in 30 days, bar-brawling baseballer learns cost of wealth in endearing, cathartic comedy Brewster's Millions 4:45pm Sony Movies

Orphaned by fire, three siblings are shuffled from guardian to guardian trying to keep their family fortune from avaricious uncle: fantastical fun Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events 5:05pm Film4

Raptor-daddy and high-heels-sprinter save haircut-brothers from psycho-killer-mutantosaurus in monster chomping fun Jurassic World 5:50pm ITV1

View photos John Goodman walking into a barn in a scene from the film 'Arachnophobia', 1990. (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images) More

Wine collecting doctor turned teenage testicle toucher heads up hunt for web of Venezuelan death spiders in splattery small town fun Arachnophobia 6:50pm Sony Movies

Read more: How Arachnophobia’s VFX was achieved

Time-slipped boy awakens years after disappearing to inventive engaging alien adventure: mercurial mystery Flight of the Navigator 7:00pm SyFy

Stranded in exploded lunar lander, astronaut trio must science their way 200,000 miles home to earth in spectacular, astonishingly true story Apollo 13 8:00pm ITV4

Vietnam vets and sly scientists explore hidden land of MUTO monsters and mega mammals in helicopter hurticane heaven Kong: Skull Island 8:00pm ITV2

Tom Cruise engages in mental katana fights then makes his horse kick an extra in the groin (1h 54mins not inc ads) The Last Samurai 9:00pm 5 Star

View photos Ben Stiller in a still from Dodgeball (20th Century Fox) More

Professional sports cheat Lance Armstrong lies to well meaning actor Vince Vaughn against backdrop of pirates Vs ninjas ball sports battle league Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story 9:00pm E4

