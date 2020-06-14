The best films on TV today: Sunday, 14 June

Hanna, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Pirates! In An Adventure With Scientists!

This Sunday you can enjoy some scientific piracy, a deeply affecting kitchen sink drama and snowbound thrills as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 14 June.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Raised as royal brothers, siblings' close bond breaks as one realises his true origins and must lead his people to freedom in biblical musical The Prince of Egypt 11:00am Sky 1

Feeling they Should Have Been Loved soldiers walk 500 Miles to Edinburgh to find a Misty Blue Sky Takes The Soul Sunshine on Leith 11:00am Film4

Charismatic chameleon helps drought ridden townsfolk escape clutches of corruption in inspired, off-kilter kid’s western Rango 11:50am E4

Appalling plunderer and r/evolutionary thinker vie for delicious dodo in prize pursuing fun and queenly Aardman adventure The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists! 1:00pm Comedy Central

LOS ANGELES - JULY 21: The movie "Clueless", written and directed by Amy Heckerling. Seen here, Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz. Theatrical wide release, Friday, July 21, 1995. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Vapid high school socialite's shidduching reveals her naïveté as Jane Austen's Emma gets a 1990s makeover in erudite comedy Clueless 1:00pm Comedy Central

Explosions, chases and teenage crushes / races as geek Viking learns secrets of dragon taming in outstanding fantasy How to Train Your Dragon 1:00pm Film4

In the vast expanses of the mid west, retired sea captain feuds with families in big character, big backdrop treat The Big Country 1:40pm BBC Two

Ungrateful girl enters androgynous wizard's monstrous maze in swamp-stenching, head-swapping consummate fantasy wonder Labyrinth 3:05pm Sony Movies

Frank Sinatra gains respect of fellow prisoners, leads escape from POW camp and hijacks train in WW2 adventure Von Ryan's Express 3:45pm Sony Movies Action

Shy, unappreciated and egotistical unknowns strive to achieve dream of stardom in uplifting anthropomorphic fun Sing 5:50pm ITV2

Story continues

Sikh girl self actualises via forbidden football and Keira Knightley love rivalry in cross-cultural coming of ager Bend It Like Beckham 6:45pm E4

Time-slipped boy awakens years after disappearing to inventive engaging alien adventure in mercurial mystery Flight of the Navigator 7:00pm SyFy

Rebel alliance of misfits and renegades seek imperial scheme-atics in emotionally costly, plot-hole-plugging perfection Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 7:30pm ITV1

Felicity Jones in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'. (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Whilst minding talentless celebrity, former fat dweeb Ryan Reynolds meets school crush in anarchic character comedy Just Friends 8:00pm Comedy Central

Alone and isolated after grandfather's death, 12-year-old boy must survive onslaught of predatory neighbour in grizzly, The Shining inspired claustrophobic thriller Knuckleball 9:00pm Horror Channel

Killer Saoirse Ronan murders fake Cate Blanchett, befriends bickering bohemians and enjoys abandoned Cold War amusement park Hanna 9:00pm Sky 1

Mysterious preacher Clint Eastwood protects victimised gold mining village from dog killing thugs in western Revelation beat-down Pale Rider 9:00pm ITV4

Indebted intellectual existential academic treads risk/reward razor's edge to repay loan sharks in verbose neon drama The Gambler 9:00pm Film4

Numerically challenged chap and big-eyed girl find friend-sex and flash mobs in atypical, quick quipping comedy Friends With Benefits 10:00pm Comedy Central

Disgraced acerbic atheist journo joins quick witted elderly Irish woman to find her son decades after forced adoption Philomena 10:30pm BBC One

Bribe taking Denzel Washington faces off against subway hostage takers in Tony Scott's taut thriller The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) 10:50pm Sony Movies

Five archetypes uncover colossal conspiracy in Joss Whedon's wolf kissing love-letter to horror and meta-marvel The Cabin in the Woods 00:00am Channel 4

After colleagues vote for her redundancy and E1000 each, debilitating depressed woman must convince them to forgo their bonus and secure her self-worth/employment Two Days, One Night 11:35pm BBC Two

Three disparate individuals are unknowingly tied together by fate in heart-breaking, non linear, complex-character drama 21 Grams 1:10am Sony Movies

Woman flees life’s iniquities via a world of musical fantasy in Lars Von Trier’s heartachingly beautiful gem Dancer in the Dark 1:10am Film 4

Everything new on streaming in June:

Netflix UK: June’s new releases

NOW TV and Sky Cinema: June’s new releases

Amazon Prime Video UK: June's new releases

Disney+ UK: June's new releases