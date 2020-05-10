The best films on TV: Sunday, 10 May

Sherlock Holmes, John Wick, Hellboy.

This Sunday you can enjoy some family fun, cathartic vengeance, and sprawling multi-generational dramas as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Sunday, 10 May.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Over five decades four generations of American settlers win and lose fortunes, survive bandits, wars and nature to build a motorway in sprawling epic How the West Was Won 10:50am ITV4

On the cusp of womanhood, a girl becomes infatuated with a shadowless boy in the definitive telling of the classic tale Peter Pan (2003) 3:55pm ITV2

Kitten saving, tentacled-deity smashing, horn shaving lovelorn demon leads team of supernatural feds in war on Rasputin in Guillermo Del Toro’s Hellboy (2004) 4:00pm Channel 5

Petty con artist helps fraudster couple go on run amid luscious locales of Greek antiquities in taut thriller The Two Faces of January 4:55pm Film4

Driven to insanity by hunger, once proud New Yorker craves his best friend's striped flesh in brine spitting kids comedy Madagascar 5:50pm Channel 4

Seeking villainous boss for their existentially broken species, begoggled haphazard bumblers find criminal in ban-nana fun Minions 6:10pm ITV2

Bank robbing magicians stay one step ahead of relentless FBI agent in rabbit abusing mystery chasing frenetic thriller Now You See Me 6:45pm Film4

Orphaned by fire, three siblings are shuffled from guardian to guardian trying to keep their family fortune from avaricious uncle in fantastical fun Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events 7:00pm E4

Hyper-observant wing-chun-discombobulater unravels cult leader's nefarious plot in devious Victorian mystery fun Sherlock Holmes (2009) 8:00pm ITV2

Controversial, counter conventional, ultraviolent, semi supernatural amoral/judgemental tale of sin and punishment High Plains Drifter 9:00pm ITV4

Clint Eastwood smoking a cigar in a publicity portrait issued for the film, 'High Plains Drifter', USA, 1973. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

The choices of progenitors spill out over the lives of their children in sprawling, poignant, multi-generational heartfelt drama Life Itself 9:00pm Sky Atlantic

After the murder of his puppy, bereaved hitman Keanu Reeves brings tempest of exquisitely executed gun-fu-ju-jitsu on gangster's foolish son John Wick 9:00pm 5 Star

Segregated arithmetical African American women assist astronomically complex NASA space race in feel good true story Hidden Figures 9:00pm Film 4

Socially astute strong willed teen seduces emotionally abused hunk of dancing beefcake amid empowering sexual awakening grind-a-thon Dirty Dancing 10:00pm Channel 5

American actors Patrick Swayze (1952 - 2009) and Jennifer Grey star in the film 'Dirty Dancing', 1987. (Photo by /Getty Images)

Moneyed Monet thief meets his match in exquisite insurance investigator in John McTiernan’s heisty thriller The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 10:30pm BBC One

Gay cop Paddy Considine and hard-boiled Jason Statham track serial cop killer in hammer bludgeoning, crow bar bashing thriller Blitz 11:05pm 5 Star

Gravel voiced immortal must join forces with fiery adversary to face his past and prevent plague of malevolent magic in frenetic fantasy horror The Last Witch Hunter 11:35pm Film4

