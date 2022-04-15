Best films and TV shows to stream this Easter bank holiday weekend

Between munching on hot cross buns and rolling painted boiled eggs down hills (isn’t 2022 just so quaint?) many will be wanting to cosy up and watch great films and TV over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

There are plenty of offerings on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus to keep people going over the next few days, whether you’re looking for classics like Speed or Saving Private Ryan, or hyped new shows such as Moon Knight or Slow Horses.

See below for a round-up of recent arrivals on the platforms to watch this weekend.

Netflix

Films

A Cinderella Story (2004): Tiaras and an evil Jennifer Coolidge star heavily in this Hilary Duff-led teen romcom. What more do you need to know?

Inception (2010): Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending sci-fi will leave you scratching your head all weekend.

Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Inception’ (AP)

Love Actually (2003): There are no rules against watching Christmas films at Easter.

Molly’s Game (2017): Jessica Chastain shines in this biopic on Molly Bloom, who ran some of the most high-stakes poker games in history.

Saving Private Ryan (1998): This WW2 movie won five Oscars and will have you in tears within the first few minutes.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003): Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton in a romcom – say no more.

Nightcrawler (2014): A thriller that sees Jake Gyllenhaal play an extremely intense guy who worms his way into crime journalism.

TV

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (2022): The creators of Love is Blind have released yet another reality series – and many fans are already obsessed.

Anatomy of a Scandal (2022): This new political thriller from Big Little Liescreator David E Kelley has a lot of flaws – but it will certainly be a talking point. Read our review here.

Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend in Netflix’s ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ (Netflix)

Amazon Prime

Film

Speed (1994): Sandra Bullock is in cinemas right now in the new adventure film The Lost City, but it’s worth going back to one of her classics, Speed, co-starring Keanu Reeves.

All the Old Knives (2022): Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton play former lovers in this CIA spy drama.

TV

Hacks (2021): Jean Smart dazzles as Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comic adapting to a new era in the entertainment industry.

Disney Plus

Film

Turning Red (2022): This Disney puberty movie is full of earnest warmth and lovely pops of imagination. Read our review here.

TV

Moon Knight (2022): Worth watching just to gawp at Oscar Isaac’s British accent. Read our review here.

Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’ (Marvel Studios)

The Kardashians (2022): According to our critic, Kim and co’s reality TV comeback rewrites the stereotypes that once hurt them. Read our review here.

Apple

TV

Slow Horses (2022): Gary Oldman stars in this grump, British spy series from The Thick of It’s Will Smith. Read our review here.

Roar (2022): Star-studded anthology series about what it is to be a woman, featuring Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo.