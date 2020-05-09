The best films on TV: Saturday, 9 May

Den of Thieves, Darkest Hour, The 'burbs.

This Saturday you can expect coming of age dramas, delectable foodie feel-good films, and hard hitting horrors as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday, 9 May.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Orphaned delinquent finds fortitude, friendship and self-worth whilst facing his society shunning self-discipline demons The Choir 12:50am Film4

Time-slipped boy awakens years after disappearing to inventive engaging alien adventure in mercurial mystery Flight of the Navigator 1:00pm SyFy Universal

Solitude seeking frontiersman becomes legendary Crow-killer under native’s blood-soaked vendetta in true story Jeremiah Johnson 2:05pm ITV4

The Importance Of Being Earnest, poster, poster art, 1952. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

Babies and books, linguistic gymnastics and razor sharp wit in Oscar Wilde's incomparable comedy of manors The Importance of Being Earnest 3:55pm Talking Pictures TV

Vegetarian predator helps gambling addicted sea creature single the fishy-mob in undersea kids coming-out allegory Shark Tale 6:10pm E4

Awkward boy escapes parental penumbra and with Sam Rockwell's quick-quipping friendship self-actualises at waterpark in The Way, Way Back 7:00pm Film 4

Surrounded by cowards and appeasers, hard drinking wordsmith single handedly sets principled new course of European history Darkest Hour 7:30pm BBC One

Friendly neighbourhood descends into paranoid chaos in Joe Dante's satanic sardine scoffing 1980's character comedy gem The 'Burbs 8:00pm Sky 1

Hulking, bearded bully-boy Sheriff Gerard Butler loses his family as he pins down professional bank-heisting cop killers in battle of wills Den of Thieves 9:00pm Channel 4

Fake family cross drug thugs and boarders in incest enjoying, smidge smuggling, one liner fuelled criminal comedy We're the Millers 9:00pm ITV2

Awkward foppish hunk falls for well-seasoned beauty in standard setting, endearing British comedy of intimate errors Four Weddings and a Funeral 9:00pm Film4

Innocent alien David Bowie is corrupted by earthly vices and exploited by human greed in disjointed cult classic The Man Who Fell to Earth 9:50pm Talking Pictures TV

The Man Who Fell To Earth, poster, David Bowie, 1976. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

Callow, lovelorn lad finds unexpected direction amid bug-blasting, brain-sucking interstellar war in flawless sci-fi Starship Troopers 10:00pm Sky 1

Hard boiled cops bring vigilante war to sadistic crime lord- body ripping, Christmas shooting, sexy smoking gun fun Gangster Squad 10:30pm ITV1

Aspiring gangster rushes to the yayo and pushes it to the limit in genre redefining pop-culture icon forging classic Scarface 10:30pm ITV4

Presidential candidate's path to power is derailed by fall out of drunk driving fatality in untold true story and searing drama Chappaquiddick 10:45pm BBC Two

Black photographer’s trip to white girlfriend’s family descends into quiddity of horripilating hypnotic horror in incisive allegory Get Out 11:20pm Film4

Compulsive gambler and charismatic commitmentphobe form unlikely friendship in meticulous camaraderie character study Mississippi Grind 11:45pm BBC One

Lonely, rejected housewife forms unlikely friendship with cantankerous older man after mistaken delivery of delectable daily meals in note-passing feel good film The Lunchbox 00:25am BBC Two

Brad Pitt escapes prison, bandits and his ego to become teacher of a youthful Dalai Lama and a repentant father Seven Years in Tibet 00:50am Sony Movies

Denzel Washington exacts a bombastic reign of vengeance upon the kidnappers of a child he was charged with protecting Man on Fire 12:00am Alibi

Urban legend academic gorily unravels on discovery of hook-handed, innocent-eviscerating apiarist in exquisite horror Candyman 1:25am Film4

Boer war veteran faces clash between his duty and conscience after capturing accused and innocent Maori man in grizzled Kiw-estern Tracker 3:45am Sony Movies

