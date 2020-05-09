The best films on TV: Saturday, 9 May
This Saturday you can expect coming of age dramas, delectable foodie feel-good films, and hard hitting horrors as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday, 9 May.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Orphaned delinquent finds fortitude, friendship and self-worth whilst facing his society shunning self-discipline demons The Choir 12:50am Film4
Time-slipped boy awakens years after disappearing to inventive engaging alien adventure in mercurial mystery Flight of the Navigator 1:00pm SyFy Universal
Solitude seeking frontiersman becomes legendary Crow-killer under native’s blood-soaked vendetta in true story Jeremiah Johnson 2:05pm ITV4
Babies and books, linguistic gymnastics and razor sharp wit in Oscar Wilde's incomparable comedy of manors The Importance of Being Earnest 3:55pm Talking Pictures TV
Vegetarian predator helps gambling addicted sea creature single the fishy-mob in undersea kids coming-out allegory Shark Tale 6:10pm E4
Read more: Films released early on streaming
Awkward boy escapes parental penumbra and with Sam Rockwell's quick-quipping friendship self-actualises at waterpark in The Way, Way Back 7:00pm Film 4
Surrounded by cowards and appeasers, hard drinking wordsmith single handedly sets principled new course of European history Darkest Hour 7:30pm BBC One
Friendly neighbourhood descends into paranoid chaos in Joe Dante's satanic sardine scoffing 1980's character comedy gem The 'Burbs 8:00pm Sky 1
Hulking, bearded bully-boy Sheriff Gerard Butler loses his family as he pins down professional bank-heisting cop killers in battle of wills Den of Thieves 9:00pm Channel 4
Fake family cross drug thugs and boarders in incest enjoying, smidge smuggling, one liner fuelled criminal comedy We're the Millers 9:00pm ITV2
Awkward foppish hunk falls for well-seasoned beauty in standard setting, endearing British comedy of intimate errors Four Weddings and a Funeral 9:00pm Film4
Innocent alien David Bowie is corrupted by earthly vices and exploited by human greed in disjointed cult classic The Man Who Fell to Earth 9:50pm Talking Pictures TV
Callow, lovelorn lad finds unexpected direction amid bug-blasting, brain-sucking interstellar war in flawless sci-fi Starship Troopers 10:00pm Sky 1
Hard boiled cops bring vigilante war to sadistic crime lord- body ripping, Christmas shooting, sexy smoking gun fun Gangster Squad 10:30pm ITV1
Aspiring gangster rushes to the yayo and pushes it to the limit in genre redefining pop-culture icon forging classic Scarface 10:30pm ITV4
Presidential candidate's path to power is derailed by fall out of drunk driving fatality in untold true story and searing drama Chappaquiddick 10:45pm BBC Two
Black photographer’s trip to white girlfriend’s family descends into quiddity of horripilating hypnotic horror in incisive allegory Get Out 11:20pm Film4
Compulsive gambler and charismatic commitmentphobe form unlikely friendship in meticulous camaraderie character study Mississippi Grind 11:45pm BBC One
Lonely, rejected housewife forms unlikely friendship with cantankerous older man after mistaken delivery of delectable daily meals in note-passing feel good film The Lunchbox 00:25am BBC Two
Brad Pitt escapes prison, bandits and his ego to become teacher of a youthful Dalai Lama and a repentant father Seven Years in Tibet 00:50am Sony Movies
Denzel Washington exacts a bombastic reign of vengeance upon the kidnappers of a child he was charged with protecting Man on Fire 12:00am Alibi
Urban legend academic gorily unravels on discovery of hook-handed, innocent-eviscerating apiarist in exquisite horror Candyman 1:25am Film4
Boer war veteran faces clash between his duty and conscience after capturing accused and innocent Maori man in grizzled Kiw-estern Tracker 3:45am Sony Movies
