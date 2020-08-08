The best films to watch on UK TV: Saturday, 8 August

The Hallow, The Revenant, The BFG.

Take your pick from children’s treats, foreign films and exceptional Irish horrors as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday, 8 August.

One-eyed story telling musical origami magician seeks parent’s legacy in breathtaking myth and mystery fantasy Kubo and the Two Strings 11:00am E4

Elephant weathers slings and arrows of dogmatism as he tries to save microcosm from destruction- Seussian allegory Horton Hears a Who! 12:50pm Film4

Rebellious slave leads gladiator army against tyranny in Kubrick's sex-soaked, flame-rolling anti-McCarthy allegory Spartacus 4:00pm ITV4

Wilful orphaned chidler helps jump-squiffling giant defeat frightsome child-chewers in whizzpopping splendiferous adventure The BFG (2016) 4:30pm BBC One

Aural abuse of aliens and selenium enema administration when freaky foreign fungus forms fiendish fauna in madcap comedy Evolution 4:40pm Film4

Having saved dinosaurs from volcanic extinction, ex-lovers must save them from humanity in prehistoric-heroic tooth and claw adventure Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 5:40pm ITV2

Pariah swordsman and outcast samurai overturn usurper's reign and beast slaying, witch shifting, katana chanbara-ing fantasy 47 Ronin 6:40pm Sony Movies

Closeted maths prodigy navigates murky cause and consequence of cryptography in remarkable tragic true story The Imitation Game 6:45pm Film4

Intrepid, inquisitive reporter and his loyal Scottie aid alcoholic in photorealistic crane jousting KO-fest The Adventures of Tintin 6:50pm E4

Hyper-observant wing-chun-discombobulater unravels cult leader's nefarious plot in devious Victorian mystery fun Sherlock Holmes 8:00pm ITV2

Arnie obsessed kid escapes into filmic reality unleashing evil of Charles Dance upon world he left behind in prophetically meta, underappreciated gem Last Action Hero 9:00pm SyFy

Pregnant Colombian teenager becomes pill regurgitating drug mule for family supporting funds in unflinching drama Maria Full of Grace 10:00pm Sky Atlantic

JCVD kicks drunk people, trees and foreigners whilst practicing box splits to avenge his brother in bare bummed mooner Kickboxer 9:00pm Paramount Network

Bat-poo-ed basemented CIA wallflower turns counterterrorist potty mouthed pugilist in flawlessly delivered character comedy Spy 9:00pm Film 4

Arnie abuses power, foils terrorist plot and survives a nuclear explosion in stupidly fun strip teasing guilty pleasure True Lies 9:00pm E4

Mauled and left for dead, ursine attired horse hider survives by force of sheer will in ethereal, astonishing revenger The Revenant 9:00pm BBC Two

Edward Norton must face his fears by pursuing an artistically inspired family murderer in serial killer prequel Red Dragon 11:05pm 5 Star

After his family’s slaughter, ex FBI man exacts calculated reign of terror on those responsible. Explosive actioner The Punisher 11:10pm Sony Movies

The few survivors of vampire onslaught on Alaskan town battle bloodlusting baddies in axe-decapitating, JCB melee 30 Days of Night 11:30pm SyFy

Hard boiled cops bring vigilante war to sadistic crime lord in body ripping, Christmas shooting, sexy smoking gunfun Gangster Squad 11:40pm ITV4

Antisocial racist makes neighbour's lives a living hell while literal and metaphorical fire draws near Lakeview Terrace 00:40am Horror Channel

Young family endure Irish siege of baby-stealing, fungal forest folk fairies in deftly-designed, utterly riveting creeper The Hallow 1:15am Film 4