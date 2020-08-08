The best films to watch on UK TV: Saturday, 8 August

View photos
The Hallow, The Revenant, The BFG.

Take your pick from children’s treats, foreign films and exceptional Irish horrors as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday, 8 August.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

One-eyed story telling musical origami magician seeks parent’s legacy in breathtaking myth and mystery fantasy Kubo and the Two Strings 11:00am E4

Elephant weathers slings and arrows of dogmatism as he tries to save microcosm from destruction- Seussian allegory Horton Hears a Who! 12:50pm Film4

Rebellious slave leads gladiator army against tyranny in Kubrick's sex-soaked, flame-rolling anti-McCarthy allegory Spartacus 4:00pm ITV4

Wilful orphaned chidler helps jump-squiffling giant defeat frightsome child-chewers in whizzpopping splendiferous adventure The BFG (2016) 4:30pm BBC One

Aural abuse of aliens and selenium enema administration when freaky foreign fungus forms fiendish fauna in madcap comedy Evolution 4:40pm Film4

Having saved dinosaurs from volcanic extinction, ex-lovers must save them from humanity in prehistoric-heroic tooth and claw adventure Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 5:40pm ITV2

Pariah swordsman and outcast samurai overturn usurper's reign and beast slaying, witch shifting, katana chanbara-ing fantasy 47 Ronin 6:40pm Sony Movies

Closeted maths prodigy navigates murky cause and consequence of cryptography in remarkable tragic true story The Imitation Game 6:45pm Film4

Intrepid, inquisitive reporter and his loyal Scottie aid alcoholic in photorealistic crane jousting KO-fest The Adventures of Tintin 6:50pm E4

Hyper-observant wing-chun-discombobulater unravels cult leader's nefarious plot in devious Victorian mystery fun Sherlock Holmes 8:00pm ITV2

View photos
Arnold Schwarzenegger distracts gun toting mourners at mafia funeral in a scene from the film 'Last Action Hero', 1993. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

Arnie obsessed kid escapes into filmic reality unleashing evil of Charles Dance upon world he left behind in prophetically meta, underappreciated gem Last Action Hero 9:00pm SyFy

Pregnant Colombian teenager becomes pill regurgitating drug mule for family supporting funds in unflinching drama Maria Full of Grace 10:00pm Sky Atlantic

JCVD kicks drunk people, trees and foreigners whilst practicing box splits to avenge his brother in bare bummed mooner Kickboxer 9:00pm Paramount Network

Bat-poo-ed basemented CIA wallflower turns counterterrorist potty mouthed pugilist in flawlessly delivered character comedy Spy 9:00pm Film 4

Arnie abuses power, foils terrorist plot and survives a nuclear explosion in stupidly fun strip teasing guilty pleasure True Lies 9:00pm E4

Mauled and left for dead, ursine attired horse hider survives by force of sheer will in ethereal, astonishing revenger The Revenant 9:00pm BBC Two

Edward Norton must face his fears by pursuing an artistically inspired family murderer in serial killer prequel Red Dragon 11:05pm 5 Star

After his family’s slaughter, ex FBI man exacts calculated reign of terror on those responsible. Explosive actioner The Punisher 11:10pm Sony Movies

The few survivors of vampire onslaught on Alaskan town battle bloodlusting baddies in axe-decapitating, JCB melee 30 Days of Night 11:30pm SyFy

Hard boiled cops bring vigilante war to sadistic crime lord in body ripping, Christmas shooting, sexy smoking gunfun Gangster Squad 11:40pm ITV4

Antisocial racist makes neighbour's lives a living hell while literal and metaphorical fire draws near Lakeview Terrace 00:40am Horror Channel

Young family endure Irish siege of baby-stealing, fungal forest folk fairies in deftly-designed, utterly riveting creeper The Hallow 1:15am Film 4

Introverted city kid Sean Astin must become leader of men when Kevin Bacon's woodland camping excursion falls apart: knife wielding coming of age adventure White Water Summer 1:55am Talking Pictures

Sisterly rivalry runs rife as team of female baseballers shatter gender expectations in sporting drama  A League of Their Own 3:25am Sony Movies

Everything coming to streaming in August:

New on Sky Cinema in August

Coming to Disney+ in August

New on Netflix UK in August

New on Amazon Prime in August