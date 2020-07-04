The best films on TV today: Saturday, 4 July
Take your pick from action and adventure, near-unknown psychological horrors and feel good dramas as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday, 4 July.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Elderly man rides his lawnmower to visit his estranged brother in David Lynch's pastoral, poignant, beautiful and brilliant black sheep drama The Straight Story 11:00am Film4
Crazy kid emulates Eastwood while mad scientist runs riot in old west, steals train and woman’s heart in anachronistic fun Back to the Future Part III 1:15pm Film 4
Southern drawler and bridal hitchhiker bait racist sheriff for reasons in jumps, bumps and stunts in plotless 90 minute car chase and guilty pleasure Smokey and the Bandit 2:30pm ITV4
Fish-farting ogre and friendless donkey free paradigm-smashing princess and live ugly ever after in wry, droll meta-comedy gem Shrek 5:00pm ITV2
Against all odds wolf-raised-mancub faces brutal bully in astonishingly realised faithfully told tale of self-belief The Jungle Book 5:00pm BBC One
Monument demolishing alien invasion fails due to punchy pilot, quippy shareware scientist and awful firewalls Independence Day 6:00pm Film4
Alien entity assumes Jeff Bridges' human form and hitches across America in John Carpenter's emotive, uplifting cult sci-fi Starman 6:20pm Horror Channel
Returning aristocratic ape-man / ant-eater assists Congolese tribes to derail Belgian bad guy’s plans for slavery in gorilla punching adventure The Legend of Tarzan 6:50pm ITV2
Antique eBay-er befriends robotic behemoths in Michael Bay's ballistic, bombastic, alien exploding vehicular extravaganza Transformers 8:00pm Sky 1
Caught in intricate plan to ruin Russian opposite, morally devoid man faces nihilism of espionage The Spy Who Came in From the Cold 9:00pm Talking Pictures TV
Shallow wastrel learns the depth and reward of human relationships from 13-year-old duck murderer in coming- of-age-late treat About a Boy 8:00pm Comedy Central
Cryptic criminal causes chaos for killer cop and angry deity in henchman-bisecting, gold-heisting frenetic fun Die Hard With a Vengeance 9:00pm Sony Movies
Unappreciated entertainer saves wedding, ruins another and falls for philanderer's fiancé in flight finagling fun The Wedding Singer 9:00pm 5 Star
Humongous S&M gang attempt pillage of big-haired desert folk while Mel Gibson goes A-Team with tanker Mad Max 2 10:15pm ITV4
Demonic superhero, aquatic caporista and fiery woman stand up to evil in Guillermo Del Toro’s fantasy fun Hellboy II: The Golden Army 11:00pm Comedy Central
The few survivors of vampire onslaught on Alaskan town battle bloodlusting baddies in axe-decapitating, JCB melee 30 Days of Night 11:10pm SyFy
A bounty hunter tracks down a bunch of low lives in Steve McQueen's final feature The Hunter 11:15pm Talking Pictures TV
Railroaded by Russian gangster, dirty cops plan to orchestrate heist by murdering colleague in morally murky taut thriller Triple 9 11:15pm Channel 4
A profiler must track a serial killer using the advice of one Hannibal Lector in Michael Mann’s chromatically emotive Manhunter 11:30pm Sky Atlantic
After colleagues vote for her redundancy and 1,000 Euros each, debilitatingly depressed woman must convince them to forgo their bonus and secure her self-worth/employment Two Days, One Night 00:15am BBC Two
Bostonian childhood-friends’ friendship strains under weight of criminal careers in flashbacking character drama What Doesn't Kill You 00:30am BBC One
Naive traveller Juno Temple is driven to anxious insomniatic insanity by sadistic strangers in hypnotic psych-horror Magic Magic 1:25am Film 4
