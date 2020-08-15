The best films to watch on TV today: Saturday, 15 August

Explore royal history, the Wild West, outer space or inner space as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday, 15 August.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Culture clash precipitates breathtaking forbidden love as English widow is tasked with educating royal children Anna and the King 11:00am Film4
Helen Mirren stars as Monarch suddenly despised by media and public alike before finding redemption in a metaphorical stag The Queen 11:35am ITV1
The Rock rescues gangster's son from Christopher Walken's jungle gold mine in toxic fruit feeding, rebel rousing fun The Rundown 12:40am Sony Movies
Taxman’s regimented routine existence chaotically coalesces into meaningful life amid enigmatic narration Stranger Than Fiction 2:45pm Sony Movies
Unwilling to compromise, duty bound sheriff hunts murderers to morally grey ground of obsession in deconstructionist western Lawman 3:55pm ITV4
Backpacking douche discovers monster's retreat, woos Dracula's daughter and throws killer party in Genndy Tartakovsky's Hotel Transylvania 4:10pm ITV2
Veg-obsessed, gadget-inventing duo eat gorgonzola, chase pests and save the day in Wallace & Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit 4:30pm BBC One
Two troubled teens go on survivalist run in health and safety ignoring, character led, scout versus scout kitsch-em-up Moonrise Kingdom 5:00pm Sony Movies
Wry, rage fuelled relationship avoider incorporates accidental adoptee in transdimensional villain vamoosment The LEGO Batman Movie 5:55pm ITV2
Due to lack of most basic text messaging to warn the public, a malicious monkey proceeds to liquefy Americans’ internal organs Outbreak 7:25pm 5 Star
Hedgehog munching detective duo and gypsy woman hunt warmongering genius in anachronistic adventure Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 8:00pm ITV2
Dark, violent, charismatic sci-fi as a group of space faring travellers must survive an alien onslaught with murderer in their midst. Pitch Black 9:00pm SyFy
Numerically-challenged chap and big-eyed girl find friend-sex and flash mobs in atypical, quick-quipping comedy Friends With Benefits 9:00pm Comedy Central
After only five minutes in France Liam Neeson cracks precipitating a stabby, foreigner punching Shoot-A-Thon for justice in daughter fridging fun Taken 9:00pm Channel 4
Callow FBI investigator and laconic hunter assist tribal police in solving savage murder mystery amid snowbound mountains in sublime crime thriller Wind River 9:00pm Film 4
Sexy/schlubby self-proclaimed crime fighters battle beach corruption in wry, junk-trapped, tongue-in-cheek hilarity Baywatch 9:00pm E4
Bunch of A-Hole misfit miscreants chase infinity stone in over-literal, not-faking-laughing, Groot-grooving fun Guardians of the Galaxy 10:20pm BBC One
Bio-IT-integrated arms engineer and badass marines face robotic AI-onslaught in visually stunning frenetic ballistic fun Kill Command 10:45pm Horror Channel
Brad Pitt uses brain and brawn to beat Zeke in global pandemic surviving, unrelenting zoombie mountain massacring marvel World War Z 10:45pm Channel 4
Time travelling detective para-doctors paradoxes to stop elusive bomber in high concept, cerebral sci-fi treat Predestination 10:50pm Sony Movies
Astral projecting parents pursue comatose kid further from ceiling squatting crimson faced demon- haunted house horror Insidious 11:05pm 5 Star
Bank loaning lady incurs gypsy debter's curse in Sam Raimi's corpse juice swallowing, eyeball caking, gum gnawing horror Drag Me to Hell 11:10pm Film 4
As Germany invades Norway on eve of war, the ultimate decision to fight or capitulate rests with one man in detailed and deft period drama The King's Choice 00:00am BBC Two
Mel Brooks lays on the parody, penis humour and creepy comedy in hefty doses in reanimated treat Young Frankenstein 00:15am BBC One