The best films on TV today: Saturday, 13 June

From shark-themed thrills to post retirement rom-coms and high fantasy adventure there’s something for everyone as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Saturday, 13 June.

Cake-smashing, waffle-trapping, broomstick-joyriding, ogre-fighting alternative history shenanigans in Shrek Forever After 12:55pm Film4

Millennial magician tells tiny tots to take titular trinket to hellish hill in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 1:50pm 5 Star

Emotionally broken morbid aspiring poet and a hypochondriac outcast form fast friendship in bittersweet tear jerker My Girl 2:35pm Sony Movies

Having saved dinosaurs from volcanic extinction, ex-lovers must save them from humanity in prehistoric-heroic tooth and claw adventure Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 1:40pm ITV1

Freudian knife games and rugged romance in stereotyping guilty pleasure and canned veg throwing 1980s classic Crocodile Dundee 2:45pm Film4

Wry, rage fuelled relationship avoider incorporates accidental adoptee in transdimensional villain vamoosment The LEGO Batman Movie 4:40pm ITV2

Pilgrims and prospectors face fear & carnivorous swarms with only a serial killer to rely on- exquisite nocturnal SciFi Pitch Black 9:00pm Sky 1

Unappreciated entertainer saves wedding, ruins another and falls for philanderer's fiancé in flight finagling fun The Wedding Singer 8:00pm Comedy Central

Blue collar Bacon family endure hypnotic stress of ghoulish girl in Richard Matheson’s expertly executed chiller Stir of Echoes 9:00pm Horror Channel

Loyalty and duty clash causing turmoil and conflict for undercover mob infiltrator Johnny Depp in amazingly true story Donnie Brasco 9:00pm Sony Movies

Anarchic, irresponsible duo must mentor boob obsessed street kid and RPG obsessed nerd in top double odd couple comedy Role Models 9:00pm Sky 1

Arnie obsessed kid escapes into filmic reality unleashing evil of Charles Dance upon world he left behind in prophetically meta, underappreciated gem Last Action Hero 9:00pm SyFy

Bitten, shark-stalked and stranded yards from shore, symbolically broken surfer battles for survival in intense thriller The Shallows 9:00pm Film 4

Sexy time trippers target evil OS in protagonist/antagonist inverting, helicopter head-butting sprawling sci-fi Terminator Genisys 9:00pm E4

After discovering her husband's adultery, privileged and pompous older lady moves in with council estate sister in hot-stepping character led rom-com Finding Your Feet 9:15pm Channel 4

Tasked with guarding mob snitch, suave suited detective swiftly suspects political scheming in iconic car chasing classic Bullitt 9:30pm ITV4

Arnie abuses power, foils terrorist plot and survives a nuclear explosion in stupidly fun strip teasing guilty pleasure True Lies 10:45pm Film 4

Jackie Chan joins intolerable screech monster to rescue kidnapped child in pool-cue-kung-fu-ing, stunt laden fun Rush Hour 10:50pm ITV1

Marlon Brando takes woman to Havana and finds Luck Be A Lady in Frank Sinatra's craps Guys and Dolls 10:50pm BBC Four

Moral confusion runs riot as desperate single dad contracts for unscrupulous man who evicted his family in deft drama 99 Homes 11:05pm BBC One

Raised captive, strong-haired innocent is overwhelmed by world beyond his comprehension in heart-wrenching, hopeful wonder Room 11:25pm Channel 4

Confronted by orally obsessed officer, lazy lawyer grows a conscience in truth-not-handling court room powerhouse A Few Good Men 11:45pm 5 Star

Amidst a seemly idyllic community of police men's families, a sheriff must investigate dirty cops. Sly Stallone stars in Cop Land 11:55pm ITV4

Tied to fate and besotted with ghost, soulful Anton Yelchin is pursued by killer-thief in listless meditation on predeterminism The Driftless Area 1:50am Sony Movies

