The best films on TV today: Friday, 5 June

The Beach, Awake, Ride Along.

Friday night is film night. Choose from a culinary drama, conspiracy thrillers and irreverent comedies as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Friday, 5 June.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Parallel narratives interweave present day food blogger with influential '50s French cookery guru in the delectable Julie & Julia 4:25pm Sony Movies

Professional hackers are railroaded into stealing a mathematical MacGuffin in utterly engrossing, prophetic heist-athon Sneakers 9:00pm Sky Living

Young traveller discovers secret paradise but finds the bohemian lifestyle can’t last forever in Danny Boyle's top drama The Beach 9:00pm Sony Movies

Leonardo DiCaprio sitting on the sand in scene from the film 'The Beach', 2000. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

Miniature loud mouth tries to impress GF's bro Ice Cube who does not have A Good Day - in 126ing cop comedy Ride Along 9:00pm ITV2

Crack-smoking news team reunite for 24/7 news farce in shark-singing preposterousness Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues 9:00pm E4

Distraught after killing a cop, one man army mulches psychotic gangsters in lumpy, chunky bullet-bathed bonanza Punisher: War Zone 10:45pm Film4

Amidst tumultuous times Rick Hall overcame all to bring black and white musicians together in impeccable documentary Muscle Shoals 11:10pm Sky Arts

Artists pioneer surgical gender transition and fluidic identity, exploring depth of their love and societal boundaries The Danish Girl 11:15pm Sky Atlantic

Surgical schemes, sabotage and subterfuge when a man becomes anaesthetically-aware during a heart transplant Awake 1:35am Sony Movies

Moral complications of recognition and respect for emerging artificial intelligence, creativity and life explored in gay marriage metaphor Bicentennial Man 3:20am Sony Movies

Everything new on streaming in June:

Story continues

Netflix UK: June’s new releases

NOW TV and Sky Cinema: June’s new releases

Amazon Prime Video UK: June's new releases

Disney+ UK: June's new releases