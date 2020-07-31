The best films on TV today: Friday, 31 July

Blade 2, Star Trek Beyond, Maniac.

Take your pick from science-fiction, cops vs robbers and psychopaths as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Friday, 31 July.

Some films may require a Sky subscription.

Vegetarian predator helps gambling addicted sea creature single the fishy-mob in undersea kids coming-out allegory Shark Tale 2:50pm Film 4

Rule breaking space scoundrels face punch-proof supremacist and incur wrath of Robocop in sexy scifi Star Trek Into Darkness 6:25pm Film 4

One stray bullet sets off wave of confusion, engulfing disparate people from metropolis to Morocco in interconnected marvel Babel 8:00pm Sony Movies

Loss, love and life shatter in visually magnificent sensory explosion of Pink Floyd’s cathartic concept album tour Roger Waters: The Wall 9:00pm Sky Arts

Vampire hunter Norman Reedus and vampire Ron Perlman join vampire hater to splatter mutant vampires in Guillermo Del Toro's Blade II 9:00pm 5 Star

Alt-girl mix-genius joins misfit songstress team in aca-puking, aca-uplifting, aca-awesome acamaraderie aca-comedy Pitch Perfect 9:00pm ITV2

Captain handsome and crew overcomes existential ennui by battling WMD-wielding lunatic with bikes, beats and shouting Star Trek Beyond 9:00pm Film 4

Badass slob and FBI snob partner up for misogynist mocking, drug dealer-dropping, drunk dancing, odd coupling cop comedy The Heat 10:00pm Channel 4

After cosmic chaos causes formidable formicidae sentience, two scientists investigate imminent intelligent ant-mageddon Phase IV 10:00pm Talking Pictures

JoBeth Williams looks on as Craig T Nelson holds Oliver Robins in a scene from the film 'Poltergeist', 1982. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

Suburban family discover strobe lit Stranger Things as they seek daughter lost in paradimensional, ghostly rage-rift Poltergeist (1982) 10:45pm BBC One

Hedgehog munching detective duo and gypsy woman hunt warmongering genius in anachronistic adventure Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 10:45pm ITV1

Would Elijah Wood become creepy, scalping obsessed, mannequin collecting, POV psychopath serial killer? Elijah Wood would Maniac 10:50pm Horror Channel

Disgraced detective Jason Statham is reinstated to negotiate with bank heisters before riding waves of ensuing pandemonium Chaos 11:25pm Film4

Hospital besieged patients and medics endure tentacled transcendental onslaught: visceral vicious loveletter to Lovecraft The Void 00:40am Horror Channel

