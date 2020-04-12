The best films on TV: Easter Sunday, 12 April
Taut murder mysteries, survivalist science fiction, long-cons and icy drama as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Easter Sunday, 12 April.
Unlikely sheep-pig befriends animals, learns new shepherding skills, is inducted into secret society of friends and wins children’s hearts Babe 10am Sky 1
After his sub is sunk by Japanese, Captain gains new command and leads antagonistic men on mission of vengeance Run Silent, Run Deep 11:55am Sony Movies Action
Ambitious psychoanalyst falls for amnesiac identity thief / maybe-murderer in Alfred Hitchcock's love-on-the-run thriller Spellbound 12:45pm Talking Pictures
Upon Egyptian cruise, master Belgian detective eventually solves preventable run of monetarily motivated murders in Death On The Nile 1:10pm BBC 2
Read more: The best 4K TV deals
Skeptical girl discovers miniature forest civilisation facing putrid apocalypse in exhilarating hummingbird riding fantasy Epic 1:30pm Film4
Malevolent madman manipulates miniature minority into making memes for malcontent misfits in Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory 1:35pm ITV 1
Tall tales told turn tension to affection for an estranged father and son in shoeless, Siamese twin saving catfish saga Big Fish 2:15pm Sony Movie Channel
After a friend is murdered Redford and Newman put a long con on the gangster responsible in outstanding crime caper classic The Sting 2:30pm ITV4
Fish farting ogre and friendless donkey free paradigm smashing princess and live ugly ever after in wry, droll meta-comedy Shrek 3pm ITV2
Paternally provoked penitent nazi schtooper/puncher fails to kill Hitler or recover holy grail in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade 3:35pm BBC1
Mechanical misfit and mechanical misfit find friendship between backdrop and subplot of 1980s alt-rock and invading robots in gloriously fun characterful adventure Bumblebee 4:45pm Channel 4
Shy, unappreciated & egotistical unknowns strive to achieve dream of stardom in uplifting anthropomorphic fun Sing 4:50pm ITV2
After 26 years trapped in board game, Robin Williams is freed by curious kids in carnivorous creature comedy adventure Jumanji 6:30pm Comedy Central
Widow seducing mouse threatener uncovers insidious global crime-spiracy in Sam Mendes' trepanning, breathless beauty Spectre 7pm ITV 1
Truly awful father and his precocious son bond and battle over pugilistic robot in bull-boxing mecha-melee feel good fun Real Steel 7:30pm Sony Movie Channel
Nic Cage, John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi, Ving Rhames and Danny Trejo cause criminal chaos on and off prison plane in human message dropping Michael Bey-hem Con Air 9pm 5Star
Institutionally abused boy becomes lawyer and masterfully manipulates trial of avenging friends in extraordinary drama Sleepers 9pm Sky Living
Exquisitely sharp humour, nuanced characters and accidental dog murdering as four criminals attempt to double cross each other in uniquely wonderful comedy A Fish Called Wanda 10:30pm BBC1
Suspecting neighbour is vicious vampire, teenager wields water, wood & crucifixes against him in gooey, 80's-cool fun Fright Night 10:45pm Horror Channel
Raucous friends’ plan to relive collage carnage culminates in hen-weekend manslaughter in corpse kissing chaotic comedy Rough Night 10:55pm Channel 4
Replicant retiring replicant uncovers world-altering truth in identity questioning, ineffably breathtaking wonder Blade Runner 2049 10pm Sony Movie Channel
To survive toxic moon and murderous mercenary miners, teen girl forms fractious alliance with her father’s killer in uncommonly atypical sci-fi thriller Prospect 10:40pm Film4
Divorcing couple’s emotional neglect of their unwanted son precipitates heart wrenching anguish after his disappearance in bleak, icy drama Loveless 21:55pm Channel 4
Everything new on streaming in April:
Netflix UK: April’s new releases
Everything coming to Now TV in April
Amazon Prime Video UK: The biggest April releases
Everything coming to Disney+ in April
Follow TopFilmTip on Twitter for daily film recommendations.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.