The best films on TV: Thursday, 9 April
Brain-twisting mysteries, abrasive moral quandaries, cinematic classics and metaphysical westerns today as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Thursday 9th April
Selfish journalist’s recurring day of hopelessness evolves into revelation of selflessness and love in Zen-like comedy Groundhog Day 12:30pm Sony Movie Channel
Elderly home-invaders discover fountain of youth in neighbouring alien’s Floridian pool in Ron Howard’s sEx-tra Terrestrial characterful curio Cocoon 2:15pm @Film4
At the tipping point of revolution, expert archer and associates must face mortal traps and moral choices to save post-apocalyptic nation from tyranny The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 6:20pm Film4
Troubled woman & friends face hell aboard an abandoned ship in the innovative, brain bending, Sisyphean psychological horror Triangle 9pm Horror Channel
Shoe shining insults, unhinged anecdotes, mob murder and creeping cocaine-fuelled paranoia in menacingly amusing masterwork of cinema Goodfellas 10:05pm ITV4
Misogynistic-homophobic-racist writer finds friendship and redemption by eruditely insulting those he loves most in Jack Nicholson’s As Good As It Gets 11:25pm 5Star
Self-made successful video-games designer finds solace in stoicism after her brutal rape, before seeking affections of her attacker in Paul Verhoeven’s unsettling moral quandary Elle 1:25am Film4
Liam Neeson pursues the man who wronged him meeting mirages, thieves and mystics in metaphysical, philosophical western Seraphim Falls 2:20am Sony Movie
