The best films on TV: Thursday, 9 April

Brain-twisting mysteries, abrasive moral quandaries, cinematic classics and metaphysical westerns today as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Thursday 9th April

Selfish journalist’s recurring day of hopelessness evolves into revelation of selflessness and love in Zen-like comedy Groundhog Day 12:30pm Sony Movie Channel

Elderly home-invaders discover fountain of youth in neighbouring alien’s Floridian pool in Ron Howard’s sEx-tra Terrestrial characterful curio Cocoon 2:15pm @Film4

At the tipping point of revolution, expert archer and associates must face mortal traps and moral choices to save post-apocalyptic nation from tyranny The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 6:20pm Film4

Troubled woman & friends face hell aboard an abandoned ship in the innovative, brain bending, Sisyphean psychological horror Triangle 9pm Horror Channel

Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino, and Joe Pesci publicity portrait for the film 'Goodfellas', 1990. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

Shoe shining insults, unhinged anecdotes, mob murder and creeping cocaine-fuelled paranoia in menacingly amusing masterwork of cinema Goodfellas 10:05pm ITV4

Misogynistic-homophobic-racist writer finds friendship and redemption by eruditely insulting those he loves most in Jack Nicholson’s As Good As It Gets 11:25pm 5Star

Self-made successful video-games designer finds solace in stoicism after her brutal rape, before seeking affections of her attacker in Paul Verhoeven’s unsettling moral quandary Elle 1:25am Film4

Liam Neeson pursues the man who wronged him meeting mirages, thieves and mystics in metaphysical, philosophical western Seraphim Falls 2:20am Sony Movie

