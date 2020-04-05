The best films on TV: Sunday, 5 April

A movie for everyone today as TopFilmTip brings you animated adventures, amorous aliens, trailblazing true tales, axe-wielding action and emotive romcom in the best films on TV for Sunday, 5 April.

Escaped infant outsmarts criminals crew in John Hughes’ unashamedly enjoyable adventure Baby’s Day Out 2:30pm Film4 

Daughter of Luddite cave family follows ideas-guy on apocalypse-escaping, animal-puppeteering prehistoric adventure The Croods 4:05pm BBC1

Elderly home-invaders discover fountain of youth in neighbouring aliens’ Floridian pool: Ron Howard’s (s)extra-terrestrial characterful curio Cocoon 4:25pm Film4

John Wayne and drunk dude hold out against a bloodthirsty rancher trying to spring his criminal brother from jail in Howard Hawks’ classic Rio Bravo 6:10pm ITV 4

Fearing abandonment, monstrous hotelier tries to instil seeds of terror in mixed-species grandson: spooky family fun Hotel Transylvania 2 6:15pm ITV 2

Honey-potted idiot and ambitious exec face honey-trapping North Korean charm offensive in exquisite assassination farce The Interview 9pm Comedy Central

Rogues’ gallery of bitter badasses slaughter bloodless bad-guys for helpless homesteader in bullet-bathed remake The Magnificent Seven 9pm ITV4

Snowbound hulk and alcoholi-dad stave off ruthless drug dealers’ cabin assault in Jason Mamoa’s fiery, axe-wielding, toxophilic exhilarator Braven 9pm Movies4Men 1

Perpetually spooked 20-something hotties flee metaphorical monster in 9/11 allegory: smashing found footage kaiju carried narrative perfection Cloverfield 11:15pm 5Star

Breaking under profundity of mother’s illness, complex boy is taught to survive by tale-telling ent in powerhouse fantasy A Monster Calls 10:30pm BBC1

After losing all he loves Christian Bale seeks unhinged hillbilly guilty of his brother's murder in abrasive drama Out Of The Furnace 11:10pm Film4

Obsessive anthropologist and his crew recreate 5000 mile Peru-Polynesia raft ride in shark stabbing, inspirational true story Kon-Tiki 11:30pm BBC 2  

Insecure masseuse's perception of new BF is skewed on realising he is her client's ex in delightful James Gandolfini romcom Enough Said 00:10am Channel 4

Betrayed by fem fatal wife and harangued by corrupt cops, cash-hoarding, perpetually-punched parolee plans persevering ploy Tell 1:25am Film4

Two teenage boys befriended by talisman clad fugitive learn of love's cost and fatherly failures in ethereally emotive narrative marvel Mud 1:45am Channel 4

