The best films on TV: Tuesday 7 April

Globetrotting adventures, tension building drama, super-heroics and award winning animations today as TopFilmTip brings you the best films on TV for Tuesday, 7 April.

Sabretooth tiger, hairy elephant and idiotic drooling sloth try to return a lost baby to its family in acorn craving kids comedy Ice Age 12:50pm Film4

Skeptical girl discovers miniature forest civilisation facing putrid apocalypse in exhilarating hummingbird riding fantasy Epic 2:40pm Film4

Idealist upsets industrialists by inventing indestructible fabric in wonderfully funny, pathos filled social satire The Man In The White Suit 3:25pm BBC2

Intrepid, inquisitive reporter and his loyal Scottie aid alcoholic in photo-realistic crane jousting KO-fest The Adventures Of Tintin 6:50pm Film4

Indebted intellectual existential academic treads the risk / reward razor's edge to repay loan sharks in verbose neon drama The Gambler 9pm Film4

Betrayed by bureaucrat, muddy, stabby, trigger happy, knife wielding snake-grabber re-wins the Vietnam war in Rambo: First Blood Part II 9pm ITV4

Astral-projecting parents pursue comatose kid further from ceiling squatting crimson-faced demon in haunted house horror Insidious 10:45pm Horror Channel

Detective begins back scratching affair with flashing femme fatale in iconic ice-pick perforating killer thriller Basic Instinct 11pm 5Star

Hard boiled cops bring vigilante war to the door of a sadistic crime lord in body ripping, Christmas shooting, sexy smoking gun fun Gangster Squad 11:05pm ITV4

The accidental killing of a woman draws creeping chaos upon stubborn rural poacher Sam Rockwell in grimy tension builder A Single Shot 11:50pm Sony Movie Channel

After mother's death, young boy learns to trust & love again when sent to orphanage in emotionally uplifting, award winning, animated delight My Life As A Courgette 1:05am Film4

Soldier stands up to sadistic rapist and torturer hell bent on imposing rule upon East Anglia in axe-wielding horror Witchfinder General 2:35am Horror Channel

