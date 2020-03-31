The best films on subscription-free TV: Tuesday, 31 March

The movie "First Blood", directed by Ted Kotcheff. Seen here, Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo. Initial theatrical release October 2, 1982. (CBS via Getty Images)

Need inspiration for your self isolation holiday? Watch in wonder as heroes & villains alike find novel ways to withdraw from society using forests, hospitals, submarines & yachts when TopFilmTip brings you the best free films on TV for Tuesday 31 March.

Surviving police shaving, knife-wielding pacifist's PTSD meltdown prompts forest dwelling, booby-trapping genre defining thriller First Blood 9pm ITV 4

After polyamorous man calls off relationship, angry ex tries to win him over with home cooked stew in Fatal Attraction 11:00pm 5 Star

Hopeless wastrel finds friends whilst working in illicit Mancunian massage parlour before being drawn into blood drenched mystery below: cult British curio Habit 10:50pm Horror Channel

Broken submariner leads fractious crew on deep sea submarine salvage of fortune in illicit gold in rough & raw thriller Black Sea 11:10pm Film4

Hospital besieged patients & medics endure tentacled transcendental onslaught in viscerally vicious love letter to HP Lovecraft The Void 00:45am Horror Channel

Petty con artist helps fraudster couple go on run amid luscious locales of Greek antiquities in taut twisty thriller The Two Faces Of January 1:10 am Channel 4

Black swan thinking baseball scout & young economist fly in face of convention to turn around failed team in surprisingly engaging true story Moneyball 04:10am Sony Movie Channel

