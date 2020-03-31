The best films on subscription-free TV: Tuesday, 31 March
Need inspiration for your self isolation holiday? Watch in wonder as heroes & villains alike find novel ways to withdraw from society using forests, hospitals, submarines & yachts when TopFilmTip brings you the best free films on TV for Tuesday 31 March.
Surviving police shaving, knife-wielding pacifist's PTSD meltdown prompts forest dwelling, booby-trapping genre defining thriller First Blood 9pm ITV 4
After polyamorous man calls off relationship, angry ex tries to win him over with home cooked stew in Fatal Attraction 11:00pm 5 Star
Hopeless wastrel finds friends whilst working in illicit Mancunian massage parlour before being drawn into blood drenched mystery below: cult British curio Habit 10:50pm Horror Channel
Broken submariner leads fractious crew on deep sea submarine salvage of fortune in illicit gold in rough & raw thriller Black Sea 11:10pm Film4
Hospital besieged patients & medics endure tentacled transcendental onslaught in viscerally vicious love letter to HP Lovecraft The Void 00:45am Horror Channel
Petty con artist helps fraudster couple go on run amid luscious locales of Greek antiquities in taut twisty thriller The Two Faces Of January 1:10 am Channel 4
Black swan thinking baseball scout & young economist fly in face of convention to turn around failed team in surprisingly engaging true story Moneyball 04:10am Sony Movie Channel
