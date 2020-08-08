The best films new to streaming this week: 8 August

The first week of the new month brings a smorgasbord of genre, as well as a more subdued new release to counterbalance the wild and wacky foundations and later subversions of martial arts, mystery thriller noir and sci-fi horror. King Hu’s Dragon Inn brings sweeping drama and balletic action in one of the greatest staples of wuxia movies, while David Robert Mitchell’s Under The Silver Lake is a loopy pastiche of gumshoe noir, its shaggy dog ‘detective’ obsessed with a case that mostly just exposes his own self-entitlement.

From Netflix comes Leigh Whannel’s Upgrade, a flawed but exciting sci-fi vehicle that put him on Universal’s radar, where he’s now one of the primary creative forces in bringing their classic monsters into the 21st century - beginning with the terrifying, economical and brilliantly shot The Invisible Man. The more sobering of the new films available to stream this week comes in the form of the premiere of The Assistant, which takes inspiration of the ongoing case of Hollywood producer and serial abuser Harvey Weinstein. The film focuses in on the small scale, everyday offences that come with working in the film industry, the kind that perpetuate the kind of long-existing, unchecked toxicity and predatory behaviour that is only recently being called to account.

The Assistant - Now TV with a Sky Movies pass

View photos Julia Garner in a still from The Assistant. (Vertigo) More

This new film from director Kitty Green (Casting JonBenet) is a bold, gruelling, but wholly necessary watch, examining the rot at the core of the film industry; the depths of the abuses within Hollywood (and beyond) seem to appear deeper every day. Inspired by but not necessarily limited to the Weinstein scandal, the film unfolds over the span of just a single day.

Following a young woman (played by Julia Garner) as she gets her dream job in a film company, that dream soon turns to ash as she begins to uncover the grim secrets rooted deep within her workplace. It’s an intimate character study, focused not just on the high profile scandals but on the more minute, everyday workplace structures that rob women of power, and allow abuse to continue unchallenged on a wide scale. It’s restrained but nonetheless horrifying in its depiction of the mundane insidiousness of office spaces, where even the people supposedly meant to help you are only meant to silence you.

Also new on Now TV with a Sky Cinema pass this week: Joker

Upgrade - Netflix

Leigh Whannell’s second film as director (following Insidious Chapter 3) is a playful yet somewhat sadistic action horror, utilising its tech dystopian premise for some bone-crunching set pieces. It’s knowingly silly, mining humour from the almost buddy cop dynamic between Logan Marshall-Green’s Grey Trace and ‘STEM’, the artificial intelligence living in a chip in his brain. Though it could stand to be a little more introspective about its premise rather than purely drawn to its potential for gory violence, the effects and camera work are extremely impressive for a B-movie operating on a shoestring budget. Whannell would later correct that with this year’s The Invisible Man, which managed a near perfect balance of horror movie thrills with its allegory of toxic relationships. Seeds of that creativity can be clearly seen with Upgrade, a propulsive if not perfect story of revenge and an unholy alliance of technology and man.

Also new on Netflix this week: Superfly

Dragon Inn - MUBI

View photos A still from Dragon Inn (Union Film Company) More

