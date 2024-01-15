The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023: Date, start time, shortlist and how to watch on TV and live stream

The Best FIFA Football Awards for 2023 takes place tonight in London.

Nine individual prizes are up for grabs at a glitzy ceremony in London as the respective FIFPRO World 11s are also revealed.

Ballon d'Or holder Lionel Messi will look to defend his 2022 title as The Best FIFA Men's Player, but faces stern competition from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati is the favourite to once again take The Best FIFA Women's Player honour, while England's Sarina Wiegman and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes are among the contenders for the women's coaching award.

Lionesses star, new MBE and BBC Sports Personality of the Year Mary Earps could pick up another trophy in The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper category, while Manchester City's Pep Guardiola will be fancied for the men's coaching award and Brighton's Julio Enciso hopes to take home the prestigious FIFA Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal of the calendar year.

When are The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023?

The Best FIFA Football Awards for 2023 take place today, Monday January 15, 2024.

The ceremony takes place in London and is expected to get underway at around 7.30pm GMT.

How to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023

TV channel and live stream: FIFA will be streaming the entire event live and for free online on Monday night via the FIFA+ service.

Winner: Lionel Messi took home The Best FIFA Men's Player Award for 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 shortlists

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Aitana Bonmati

Linda Caicedo

Jennifer Hermoso

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou

Thibaut Courtois

Ederson

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

Mackenzie Arnold

Catalina Coll

Mary Earps

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

Pep Guardiola

Simone Inzaghi

Luciano Spalletti

The Best FIFA Women's Coach

Jonatan Giraldez

Emma Hayes

Sarina Wiegman

The FIFA Puskas Award

Julio Enciso (for Brighton vs Manchester City)

Guilherme Madruga (for Botafogo vs Novorizontino)

Nuno Santos (for Sporting CP vs Boavista)

The Fifa Fair Play Award

TBA

The FIFA Fan Award

Colon de Santa Fe fan

Fran Hurndall

Miguel Angel, Millonarios fan

FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 Finalists

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina)

Defenders

Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Eder Militao (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)

John Stones (Manchester City, England)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid, England)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/Barcelona, Germany)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay)

Forwards

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/Al-Ittihad, France)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/Bayern Munich, England)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami, Argentina)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11 Finalists

Goalkeepers

Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United, Australia)

Mary Earps (Manchester United, England)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars, USA)

Defenders

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, England)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)

Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain/Arsenal, Sweden)

Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain/Chelsea, Canada)

Maria Leon (Barcelona, Spain)

Irene Paredes (Barcelona, Spain)

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain)

Claudia Pina (Barcelona, Spain)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona, Sweden)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich, England)

Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)

Keira Walsh (Barcelona, England)

Forwards

Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca/Tigres, Spain)

Lauren James (Chelsea, England)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave, USA)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona, Spain)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Alessia Russo (Manchester United/Arsenal, England)