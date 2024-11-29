The Best FIFA Awards: Ancelotti, Donnarumma, Maignan and Dimarco among nominees
Carlo Ancelotti is one of the candidates for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, while Gigio Donnarumma and Mike Maignnan will compete for the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and Federico Dimarco is among the Puskas Award contenders.
FIFA have released the nominees for the ninth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards.
“Voting is now open on FIFA.com across a number of award categories, with fans set to play a key role in choosing the winners,” FIFA said in a statement.
“Voting for The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper will be equally weighted between fans, the current captains and coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams, and media representatives.
“The winner of the FIFA Fan Award will be chosen entirely by fans, while the recipient of the FIFA Fair Play Award will be decided by an expert panel. Voting for the new FIFA Marta Award and the FIFA Puskás Award will be split equally between fans and a panel of FIFA Legends.
“Voting is open on FIFA.com until 23:59 CET on Tuesday, 10 December 2024.”
The Best FIFA Awards candidates
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain), Barcelona
Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona
Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona
Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City
Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City
Lindsey Horan (USA), Lyon
Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea
Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars
Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal
Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave
Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcellona
Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona
Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon
Trinity Rodman (USA), Washington Spirit
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid
Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City
Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid
Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen
Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid
Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona
Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami
Rodri (Spain), Manchester City
Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (retired)
Vinícius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
Arthur Elias (Brazil), Brasile
Elena Sadiku (Sweden), Celtic
Emma Hayes (England), Chelsea/USMNT
Futoshi Ikeda (Japan), Japan
Gareth Taylor (England), Manchester City
Jonatan Giraldez (Spain), Barcelona/Washington Spirit
Sandrine Soubeyrand (France), Paris FC
Sonia Bompastor (France), Lyon/Chelsea
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
Carlo Ancelotti (Italy), Real Madrid
Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Argentina
Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Spain
Pep Guardiola (Spain), Manchester City
Xabi Alonso (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
Alyssa Naeher (USA), Chicago Red Stars
Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham
Ayaka Yamashita (Japan), INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City
Cata Coll (Spain), Barcelona
Mary Earps (England), Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
Andriy Lunin (Ukraine), Real Madrid
David Raya (Spain), Arsenal
Ederson (Brazil), Manchester City
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina), Aston Villa
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain
Mike Maignan (France), Milan
Unai Simon (Spain), Athletic Bilbao
FIFA Puskas Award (best goal)
Hassan Al Haydos in Qatar-China, Asian Cup on January 2024
Terry Antonis in Melbourne City-Western Sydney Wanderers, Isuzu UTE A-League Men on March 12, 2024
Yassine Benzia in Algeria-South Africa, FIFA Series on March 26, 2024
Walter Bou in Lanus-Tigre, Torneo Betano 2024 on August 4 2024
Michaell Chirinos in Costa Rica-Honduras, Concacaf Nations League on March 23 2024
Federico Dimarco in Inter-Frosinone, Serie A on November 12 2023
Alejandro Garnacho in Everton-Manchester United, Premier League on November 26 2023
Mohammed Kudus in West Ham-Friburgo, UEFA Europa League on March 14 2024
Denis Omedi in KCCA-Kitara, FUFA Super 8 tournament on August 6 a2024
Paul Onuachu in Trabzonspor-Konyaspor, Trendyol Super Lig on November 10 2023
Jaden Philogene in Rotherham United-Hull City, English Football League Championship on February 13 2024.