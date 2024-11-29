The Best FIFA Awards: Ancelotti, Donnarumma, Maignan and Dimarco among nominees

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the candidates for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, while Gigio Donnarumma and Mike Maignnan will compete for the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and Federico Dimarco is among the Puskas Award contenders.

FIFA have released the nominees for the ninth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards.

“Voting is now open on FIFA.com across a number of award categories, with fans set to play a key role in choosing the winners,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Voting for The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper will be equally weighted between fans, the current captains and coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams, and media representatives.

“The winner of the FIFA Fan Award will be chosen entirely by fans, while the recipient of the FIFA Fair Play Award will be decided by an expert panel. Voting for the new FIFA Marta Award and the FIFA Puskás Award will be split equally between fans and a panel of FIFA Legends.

“Voting is open on FIFA.com until 23:59 CET on Tuesday, 10 December 2024.”

The Best FIFA Awards candidates

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain), Barcelona

Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona

Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City

Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City

Lindsey Horan (USA), Lyon

Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea

Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars

Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal

Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave

Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcellona

Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona

Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon

Trinity Rodman (USA), Washington Spirit

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid

Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City

Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid

Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen

Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona

Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami

Rodri (Spain), Manchester City

Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (retired)

Vinícius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Arthur Elias (Brazil), Brasile

Elena Sadiku (Sweden), Celtic

Emma Hayes (England), Chelsea/USMNT

Futoshi Ikeda (Japan), Japan

Gareth Taylor (England), Manchester City

Jonatan Giraldez (Spain), Barcelona/Washington Spirit

Sandrine Soubeyrand (France), Paris FC

Sonia Bompastor (France), Lyon/Chelsea

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy), Real Madrid

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Argentina

Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Spain

Pep Guardiola (Spain), Manchester City

Xabi Alonso (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Alyssa Naeher (USA), Chicago Red Stars

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham

Ayaka Yamashita (Japan), INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City

Cata Coll (Spain), Barcelona

Mary Earps (England), Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine), Real Madrid

David Raya (Spain), Arsenal

Ederson (Brazil), Manchester City

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina), Aston Villa

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain

Mike Maignan (France), Milan

Unai Simon (Spain), Athletic Bilbao

FIFA Puskas Award (best goal)

Hassan Al Haydos in Qatar-China, Asian Cup on January 2024

Terry Antonis in Melbourne City-Western Sydney Wanderers, Isuzu UTE A-League Men on March 12, 2024

Yassine Benzia in Algeria-South Africa, FIFA Series on March 26, 2024

Walter Bou in Lanus-Tigre, Torneo Betano 2024 on August 4 2024

Michaell Chirinos in Costa Rica-Honduras, Concacaf Nations League on March 23 2024

Federico Dimarco in Inter-Frosinone, Serie A on November 12 2023

Alejandro Garnacho in Everton-Manchester United, Premier League on November 26 2023

Mohammed Kudus in West Ham-Friburgo, UEFA Europa League on March 14 2024

Denis Omedi in KCCA-Kitara, FUFA Super 8 tournament on August 6 a2024

Paul Onuachu in Trabzonspor-Konyaspor, Trendyol Super Lig on November 10 2023

Jaden Philogene in Rotherham United-Hull City, English Football League Championship on February 13 2024.