When are The Best FIFA Awards 2022? Date, time, full shortlists with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe nominated

(Getty Images)

It’s almost March in 2023, but it’s time to wind back the clock and celebrate those who starred in the world of football last year.

The Best FIFA Football Awards will be dished out on Monday night, given to those deemed to have performed the best over the last calendar year. As a result, there is plenty of representation from World Cup winners Argentina and Euro 2022 champions England.

Robert Lewandowski has picked up the men’s award in each of the previous two years, but he is not on the final shortlist this time around. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema are the three nominated.

Beth Mead was just pipped to the Women’s Ballon d’Or by a single point by Alexia Putellas, and the pair are both on the shortlist, along with Alex Morgan, for the women’s award.

Along with those two main categories, the Puskas Award will be handed out and the best goalkeepers and coaches across the world will also be recognised.

Here’s everything you need to know...

When will the The Best FIFA Awards 2022 winners be announced?

The winners will be crowned on Monday, February 27, at a ceremony at Paris. It is scheduled to get underway at about 6pm GMT.

How to watch The Best FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony

Live stream: Fifa will be streaming the ceremony live on their website Fifa.com and their YouTube channel.

Live blog: You can follow all the updates and awards with Standard Sport’s live blog on the night.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 shortlists in full

FIFA Men’s Player

Karim Benzema (France and Real Madrid)

Lionel Messi (Argentina and PSG)

Kylian Mbappe (France and PSG )

FIFA Women’s Player

Beth Mead (England and Arsenal)

Alexia Putellas (Spain and Barcelona)

Alex Morgan (USA and San Diego Wave)

FIFA Men’s Coach

Pep Guardiola (Man City)

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

FIFA Women’s Coach

Sarina Wiegman (England)

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon)

Pia Sundhage (Brazil)

FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou (Morocco and Sevilla)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium and Real Madrid)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina and Aston Villa)

Story continues

FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany and Chelsea)

Mary Earps (England and Manchester United)

Christiane Endler (Chile and Lyon)

Puskas Award