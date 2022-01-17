Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowksi wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Sarah Rendell
·18 min read
Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowksi wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize
In this article:
Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last season at the club, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Lewandowski will be hoping for a different result this time around. The Bayern Munich striker is looking to defend his Fifa Best title from last year and finish ahead of Messi once more, after many felt he should have won the Ballon d’Or following a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga. Liverpool forward Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer with 16 goals so far this campaign and has been included in the top three despite finishing seventh in last month’s Ballon d’Or.

Alexia Putellas is the favourite to win the women’s award and add to her own Ballon d’Or win after her role in Barcelona’s dominant treble winning season. She is joined by teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr on the final shortlist. Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes are among the managers nominated for men’s and women’s coach of the year, while the Puskas Award for goal of the year and the Fifa Fifpro men’s and women’s world XI will also be revealed. Follow for live updates and results from the ceremony:

The FIFA Best Awards 2022

  • Ceremony is under way in Zurich

  • Messi, Salah, Lewandowski up for men’s award; Putellas, Hermoso, Kerr nominated for women’s

  • Chelsea’s Mendy crowned best men’s keeper; Lyon’s Endler wins women’s keeper award

  • Tottenham’s Erik Lamela wins Puskask Award for rabona finish against Arsenal

  • Chelsea’s Emma Hayes wins best women’s coach; Thomas Tuchel takes men’s award

  • Lucy Bronze among women’s world XI team; Messi and Ronaldo make men’s XI once more

  • Alexia Putellas wins women’s player of the year

Fifa Best awards - Robert Lewandowski men’s player of the year

19:17 , Sarah Rendell

Now this one could cause a few debates!

Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Mo Salah are all shortlisted.

Lewandowski has retained his award!

Fifa Best awards - Alexia Putellas women’s player of the year

19:14 , Sarah Rendell

Gianni Infantino presented the women’s player of the year.

Barcelona’s Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr were shortlisted.

Alexia Putellas has won and backs up her Ballon d’Or, she is the first Spanish women’s footballer to win the award.

“I’d like to thank all my teammates and congratulate them as this award is for all of us. This award will make us play with the same motivation this season,” she said.

Fifa Best awards - Fifa Fifpro world XI revealed

18:59 , Sarah Rendell

The women’s world XI is: Christiane Endler; Lucy Bronze, Wendy Renard, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson; Estefania Banini, Carli Lloyd, Barbara Bonansea; Vivianne Miedema, Marta, Alex Morgan.

Bronze said: “I don’t think I can put words to be in this team, to be a role model for girls and boys across the world.”

The men’s world XI is: Gianluigi Donnarumma; David Alaba, Ruben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci; Jorginho, N’Golo Konte, Kevin de Bruyne; Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi.

Alaba said: “I think it when it comes to strikers, we need to focus on the defenders.”

Fifa Best awards - Denmark and Finland fans win Fifa fans award

18:51 , Sarah Rendell

Julio Cesar presented the Fifa fans award.

Denmark and Finland fans, German football fans and Imogen Papworth-Heidel were all shortlisted.

Denmark and Finland fans have won for their actions during Christen Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Fifa Best awards - Thomas Tuchel wins men’s coach

18:45 , Sarah Rendell

Arsene Wenger presented the Best men’s coach award.

Man City’s Pep Guardiola, Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Italy’s Roberto Mancini were shortlisted for the award.

It’s a double for Chelsea! Tuchel won the Champions League with the Blues last season.

“I’m overwhelmed. I feel a bit uncomfortable actually,” he said. “I enjoy the journey and the club. It’s a good fit. The company on the journey is good and I’m grateful to have such good people around me.

“I’m a huge admirer of Wenger’s work.”

Fifa Best award - Emma Hayes wins women’s coach

18:39 , Sarah Rendell

Jill Ellis came via video link to present the award for the best women’s coach.

Barcelona’s Lluís Cortés, Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and England’s Sarina Wiegman were all shortlisted.

Emma Hayes looks visibly shocked! Chelsea won the domestic treble last season.

“Honestly I’m not usually stunned! The fantastic people that represent my work, ultimately a coach is only as good as the people around them.

“Everybody in the country [England] are building towards this moment [Euro 2022]. Let’s hope the crowds are big.”

Fifa Best awards - Denmark’s medical team and players win Fair Play award

18:34 , Sarah Rendell

Fatma Samoura presented the Fifa Fair Play award.

Denmark’s medical team and players have been nominated for their action for Christian Eriksen.

Scott Brown was nominated for embracing Kamara and Claudio Ranieri was nominated for telling his team to perform a guard of honour.

“It’s a great honour for me to stand here and receive this award. We are a big family and we were standing together for the whole nation.”

Fifa Best awards - Lamela wins the Puskas award

18:29 , Sarah Rendell

Yaya Toure presented the Puskas award.

Erik Lamela (Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League March 2021), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic vs Scotland, Euro 2020 June 2021), Mehdi Taremi (Chelsea vs FC Porto, Champions League April 2021) were shortlisted.

Lamela won and said: “Honestly in that moment I didn’t think too much. I didn’t really how special the goal was.

“To be fair I never practice this shot during training. It comes in a second, finding the best way to shoot.”

Fifa Best awards - Edouard Mendy wins best men’s goalkeeper

18:21 , Sarah Rendell

Pete Schmeichel presented the men’s goalkeeper award.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Edouard Mendy and Manuel Neuer were all shortlisted.

A technical issue means he can’t join via video link.

Mendy won the Champions League with Chelsea and is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

“The influence he has had in this team is absolutely fantastic,” Schmeichel said.

Fifa Best awards - Christiane Endler wins best women’s goalkeeper

18:16 , Sarah Rendell

Fara Williams, England’s most capped player with 172, presented women’s goalkeeper.

Ann-Katrin Berger, Stephanie Labbe and Christiane Endler were all shortlisted.

Christiane Endler won the award and she has become the first South American winner of the gong. The Chilean has been nominated three times and it’s the first time she has received it.

“I want to win the Champions League with Lyon. That’s my dream and I hope we can do it this year,” she said.

“Third time lucky!”

Fifa Best awards - Sinclair wins Fifa Best Special Award

18:10 , Sarah Rendell

Sinclair broke the record for the most international goals with her 185th scored, she now has 188. In 2021 she also helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

“To be able to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams is pretty cool,” she said.

“I would like to take this time to thank Fifa for this recognition. I’d like to acknowledge my family.

“For my parents constant support, my brother for tolerating me! I’ve always wanted to be him.

“What truly matters most is the experiences I have had. To all my teammates and staff members along the way.

“The thing I’m most proud of was being in the sport where their was limited support to now. I want to say women’s football, female athletes, have often been an after thought and my goal now is to continue the fight.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Fifa Best awards

18:06 , Sarah Rendell

The ceremony has started in a tribute to fans as they were welcomed back into stadiums following the pandemic restrictions.

The highlights reel is quite emotional!

Gianni Infantino has also been welcomed to the stage.

He said: “First of all let me take a few seconds to welcome everyone. Welcome to the home of Fifa here at in the beautiful city of Zurich.

“I really hope it’s the last time the Best award event is organised online. Next year we hope to do it again in person.

“We have all been suffering over the last two years but it’s important the ball is rolling. It’s important to know health comes first but football is there to bring joy.”

We are starting with a celebration of Canada’s Christine Sinclair, the player with the most international goals.

Fifa Best awards begin!

18:00 , Sarah Rendell

Here we go!

The ceremony is underway so stay tuned for all the action...

Fifa Best minutes away..

17:52 , Sarah Rendell

The ceremony will start in under ten minutes and hosts Reshmin Chowdhury and Jermaine Jenas will opening the awards.

The stars will be ready, suited and booted, to see if they have claimed the award with football Twitter already abuzz with who may get their hands on the trophies.

The ceremony will be a few hours and so keep me company as I bring you all the latest updates, news and interesting parts of the event!

All you need to know ahead of the awards

17:42 , Sarah Rendell

The Fifa Best awards get underway at 6pm GMT and discussions over who will win the awards has begun on social media.

Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas are thought to be favourites to claim the big gongs.

But fans will be wondering how can they watch as the awards are not on TV this evening. Supporters will be able to stream the ceremony online, on the Fifa website and on their YouTube channel.

For all other details, click here:

Fifa Best awards 2021 live stream: How to watch ceremony online and on TV tonight

Shortlists in full

17:31 , Sarah Rendell

We are under half an hour away from the ceremony beginning and so this is the perfect time to remind you of who is nominated this evening.

The world XI for men and women will also be announced at the event but the shortlists are as follows:

Fifa Men’s Player

  • Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munich)

  • Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona and PSG)

  • Mo Salah (Egypt and Liverpool )

Fifa Women’s Player

  • Jennifer Hermoso (Spain and Barcelona)

  • Alexia Putellas (Spain and Barcelona)

  • Sam Kerr (Australia and Chelsea)

Fifa Men’s Coach

  • Pep Guardiola (Man City)

  • Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

  • Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Fifa Women’s Coach

  • Lluís Cortés (Barcelona)

  • Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

  • Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands and England)

Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, AC Milan and PSG)

  • Edouard Mendy (Senegal and Chelsea)

  • Manuel Neuer (Germay and Bayern Munich)

Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper

  • Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany and Chelsea)

  • Christiane Endler (Chiles, PSG and Lyon)

  • Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada, Rosengrad and PSG)

Puskas Award

  • Erik Lamela (Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League March 2021)

  • Patrik Schick (Czech Republic vs Scotland, Euro 2020 June 2021)

  • Mehdi Taremi (Chelsea vs FC Porto, Champions League April 2021)

Will Lewandowski win?

17:18 , Sarah Rendell

Robert Lewandowski has continued his sparkling form this season and has scored 34 goals across all competitions so far.

2021 was a great year for the striker with many believing he should have won the Ballon d’Or over Lionel Messi - his rival nominee this evening.

It will be a difficult one to decide but we will find out who claims the award in the next few hours. The ceremony will begin in just under 45 minutes and here’s a highlights reel of Lewandowski:

Who has been shortlisted?

17:08 , Sarah Rendell

The Fifa Best award nominations started as a sprawling list but now each category had been whittled down to a shortlist.

A lot of debate has already been happening around who has been cut and discussions are sure to get more intense over the next few hours as the winners are announced.

Robert Lewandowski, Mo Salah and Lionel Messi are up for the men’s award with Jennifer Hermoso, Alexia Putellas and Sam Kerr nominated for the women’s.

There’s just under an hour to go until the awards begin so familiarise yourself with the nominations and stay tune for the winners:

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for Fifa Best award

What awards will be handed out?

16:56 , Sarah Rendell

It’s not just the best women’s and men’s player and coach that will be awarded this evening with 11 gongs set to be handed out.

There will be a lot of debate surrounding all the categories and there’s sure to be some discussions on social media, particularly around the Fifa Fifpro men’s world XI and Fifa Fifpro women’s world XI.

But what are all the awards and who has been shortlisted? Here’s all you need to know:

When are the Fifa Best awards and who is nominated in 2022?

Has rightful winner been left out?

16:46 , Sarah Rendell

When the shortlists were announced for women’s coach it caused a slight outcry as Beverly Priestman wasn’t included.

The star coached Canada gold at the Tokyo Olympics but was overlooked with Chelsea’s Emma Hayes, Barcelona’s Lluis Cortes and England’s Sarina Wiegman put forward instead.

Of course the three nominated have achieved great things. Hayes won the domestic treble, Cortes claimed the domestic treble and the Champions League and Wiegman has started her reign at England unbeaten.

One person who was among those confused at the omission was former Manchester United manager Casey Stoney. She tweeted: “Nothing against the three that are nominated but what Bev achieved last summer winning gold with Canada was absolutely remarkable. Cannot get my head around this.”

Who is nominated for the men’s gong?

16:35 , Sarah Rendell

One of the tightest categories at the awards will be the men’s as the strikers nominated have been unbelievable.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, the last winner of the award, is nominated and so far this season he has scored 34 goals across all competitions. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is also up for the gong and he’s been smashing records at the Premier League club this campaign. He became the first Red to score in nine consecutive matches and he is now the club’s all-time leading Champions League scorer.

And the final star up for the award is Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi. Injury and Covid has hampered his performances this season but he did manage to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or after helping Argentina win the Copa America. Will he also win Fifa’s Best? We will doon find out.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Who is up for the women’s award?

16:25 , Sarah Rendell

Barcelona stars Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas are nominated for the women’s award alongside Chelsea’s Sam Kerr.

Kermoso and Putellas won the domestic treble and the Champions League last season and were integral to the club’s achievements. Meanwhile Kerr won the domestic treble as well as winning the Women’s Super League’s Golden Boot. The Australian captain also led her country to fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

It’s thought Putellas is favourite to win after her Ballon d’Or victory but the competition between the players is close. We will find out who has claimed the gong in just a few hours time.

(EPA)
(EPA)

Who is hosting the awards?

16:13 , Sarah Rendell

We are less than two hours away from the Fifa Best awards getting underway and Reshmin Chowdhury and Jermaine Jenas will be guiding fans through the evening.

The ceremony is available to watch at fifa.com or on the governing body’s YouTube channel.

There are an array of stars nominated for the gongs with Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas rumoured to be favourites to claim the men and women’s awards.

Take a look at the Puskas nominees

16:03 , Sarah Rendell

There are some cracking goals nominated for the Puskas award this year and I think they are all worth a re-watch.

The nominees are: Patrik Schick (Czech Republic vs Scotland, Euro 2020 June 2021), Erik Lamela (Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League March 2021) and Mehdi Taremi (Chelsea vs FC Porto, Champions League April 2021).

We will find out the winner from 6pm this evening so stay tuned for all the updates.

So when do the Fifa Best awards start?

15:53 , Sarah Rendell

Award season is back and football royalty will be in their finest outfits for the Fifa Best awards this evening.

Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas are thought to be favourites to claim the big gongs. However, there are loads of debate around who should get their hands on the prizes.

But fans will be wondering how can they watch as the awards are not on TV this evening. Supporters will be able to stream the ceremony online, on the Fifa website and on their YouTube channel.

For all other details, click here:

Fifa Best awards 2021 live stream: How to watch ceremony online and on TV tonight

Fifa Best Awards

15:43 , Sarah Rendell

So today is the day, who will get their hands on the Fifa Best awards this evening? The nominations have already been cut to a shortlist and the competition is tough.

The shortlists are as follows:

Fifa Men’s Player

  • Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munich)

  • Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona and PSG)

  • Mo Salah (Egypt and Liverpool )

Fifa Women’s Player

  • Jennifer Hermoso (Spain and Barcelona)

  • Alexia Putellas (Spain and Barcelona)

  • Sam Kerr (Australia and Chelsea)

Fifa Men’s Coach

  • Pep Guardiola (Man City)

  • Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

  • Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Fifa Women’s Coach

  • Lluís Cortés (Barcelona)

  • Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

  • Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands and England)

Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, AC Milan and PSG)

  • Edouard Mendy (Senegal and Chelsea)

  • Manuel Neuer (Germay and Bayern Munich)

Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper

  • Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany and Chelsea)

  • Christiane Endler (Chiles, PSG and Lyon)

  • Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada, Rosengrad and PSG)

Puskas Award

  • Erik Lamela (Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League March 2021)

  • Patrik Schick (Czech Republic vs Scotland, Euro 2020 June 2021)

  • Mehdi Taremi (Chelsea vs FC Porto, Champions League April 2021)

The Best FIFA Awards 2022

13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last season at the club, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Lewandowski will be hoping for a different result this time around. The Bayern Munich striker is looking to defend his Fifa Best title from last year and finish ahead of Messi once more, after many felt he should have won the Ballon d’Or following a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga. Liverpool forward Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer with 16 goals so far this campaign and has been included in the top three despite finishing seventh in last month’s Ballon d’Or.

Alexia Putellas is the favourite to win the women’s award and add to her own Ballon d’Or win after her role in Barcelona’s dominant treble winning season. She is joined by teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr on the final shortlist. Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes are among the managers nominated for men’s and women’s coach of the year, while the Puskas Award for goal of the year and the Fifa Fifpro men’s and women’s world XI will also be revealed.

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing back former guard José Calderón as a special advisor in their front office. Calderón played 14 seasons in the NBA, spending the 2017-18 season in Cleveland as the Cavs made their fourth straight trip to the Finals. The 40-year-old was with the Detroit Pistons in 2018-19. After retiring, he worked with the National Basketball Players Association as an assistant to NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and a senior management team on union st