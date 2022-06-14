Best festival wellies for men 2022: From Crocs, Hunter, Bottega and more

(Getty (Kany) & Press images)

If there’s one thing you can rely on a British festival for, it’s rain.

A great pair of wellies that are equal parts stylish and functional is essential for trudging the muddy paths of any field.

Whilst the practicalities are clear, it seems that wellies are a fashion trend that’s here to stay this season. They were shown on the runway at Chanel and Celine, cementing the noughties ‘indie sleaze’ trend, and Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta have both recently released their chunky interpretation of the classic boot. So, this summer is the perfect time to invest in a pair that you can wear on and off the festival field.

Kanye West wearing Balenciaga X Croc wellies (Getty Images)

Not only will they help you forget the poor weather and start enjoying it, but they will elevate your look. Whether you prefer to stand out in a bright neon green, are looking for a pair with classic Western appeal, or would rather tone it down with a minimal Chelsea boot style, we’ve pulled together a selection to suit every taste.

Men’s wellies are often unlined, so make sure you also stock up on welly or boot socks, or else risk the burning sensation of rubbing the hair off your calves for good (speaking from experience…). A chunky marl style, like these from Hunter, will be a versatile addition for any look.

To keep those festival feet dancing, shop our edit below.

Hunter Men's Play Short Wellington Boots

Perhaps the most iconic festival welly brand, thanks to Kate Moss at Glastonbury in 2005, the ‘Play’ boots are Hunter’s modern interpretation of the classic style worn by the supermodel. They come in seven colours, so there’s an option for any outfit, and are extremely reliable for an affordable price point. It’s a no brainer.

Buy now £80.00, Hunter

Muck Boots Black Apex Wellies

The Apex Wellies are Muck Boots’ high performance all-terrain welly made using an entirely waterproof neoprene. Whilst these come in at a higher price point, they offer great comfort and functionality, as well as a cool design thanks to the chunky sole and rubber/neoprene combo.

Buy now £99.41, Amazon

Royal Scot Men’s Glencoe Boot

For those who prefer a Western look, the Glencoe Boots are the ones for you. With a waterproof leather upper and luxurious calf leather lining, this classic style will coordinate with any festival look whilst maintaining the comfort levels that are key to plodding through a festival.

Buy now £130.00, GO Outdoors

Crocs™ boots, Balenciaga X Crocs

Worn by the likes of Kanye West and Cardi B, the Crocs boots, which come in three colourways, are a transformation of the classic clog into a rubber boot. The chunky platform sole, shoe size on the heel, and logo give them a distinctly Balenciaga aesthetic, whilst the Classic Clog’s signature holes have been filled in to protect you from the rain.

Buy now £595.00, MyTheresa

Crocs Men's AllCast Waterproof Rain Boots

In recent years Crocs has had a transformation from fashion faux-pas to fashion icon, and the label’s wellies are no exception. If you’re looking for the next best thing to the recent collaboration with Balenciaga, this classic black rubber style that comes in at £44.99 is the one for you.

Buy now £44.99, Amazon

ASOS DESIGN wellington boot with scuba detail in orange and black

Make a statement for an affordable price with ASOS who has taken inspiration from traditional yellow raincoats with the eye-catching colourway. Whilst these are not the highest-spec Wellington boot, they’ll definitely make you stand out in the crowd.

Buy now £15.00, ASOS

Dunlop Pricemastor Wellington Boots

These classic white boots with a contrast sole will pair perfectly with almost any outfit, and will be eye-catching amidst a sea of black and green boots.

Buy now £24.49, Decathlon

Ariat Burford Rubber Boot

A popular brand in the horseback riding world, Ariat create boots that have both form and function. These riding-style wellies with a leather trim are the perfect choice for anyone looking to countrify their look.

Buy now £125.00, Ariat

Stutterheim Chelsea Rainwalker Green/Wht

Inspired by the classic Chelsea boot, these waterproof boots by Stutterheim can be as easily worn in the city as in the festival fields. Handmade from natural rubber, the two-tone design gives them a contemporary eye-catching aesthetic.

Also available in black.

Buy now £150.00, Stutterheim

Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots

Calling all fashion lovers! Whilst these boots come in at a considerably higher price point, they’re a statement that won’t be missed. Their bright neon colour and iconic design will elevate any outfit and be eye-catching in even the largest of crowds. Perhaps not the most practical but definitely the most stylish.

Buy now £510.00, Harrods

Balbi Green Camo

The Balbi boot is part duck boot, part Chelsea boot, and the ultimate bad weather boot. The chunky rubber sole is ideal for any festival, whilst the khaki suede upper adds a contemporary modern aesthetic (but you may need to invest in a suede brush to keep them looking fresh).

Buy now £260.00, Diemme

Barbour Bede Mens Navy Wellies

Where better to buy a pair of wellies than from heritage British outdoor brand Barbour? These knee high boots have a tartan inner lining, adjustable buckle, and a cleated rubber sole for extra stability.

Buy now £47.00, Tower LDN