All the NYC fashion girlies are wearing faux leather vests — jump on the trend with this $50 Amazon find

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve walked around Manhattan lately, you’ve probably noticed that one piece of outerwear is having a big moment: faux leather puffer vests!

Also spotted all over social media, these vests are trending this winter in a big way, and we’re into it.

Not only do they act as a stylish extra layer when you need to add a little warmth to your look, but they instantly elevate any outfit. Leather is already a winter fashion must-have, but this edgy style is what you can expect all the cool girls to be sporting this season.

If you want to get in on the trend, we found a chic and affordable faux leather puffer vest on Amazon that’s currently on sale!

$49.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The Ailoqing Faux Leather Puffer Vest usually retails for $65 but is on sale now for just $50. Available in sizes XS-XL, you can shop the vest in brown, green and beige, but black is the color of the moment for this essential.

This design features a snap closure, two hand pockets, a stand collar and an adjustable drawcord hem that you can cinch in. Plus, it’s machine-washable.

Amazon shoppers are a fan of this vest, too! The style has earned a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on the retailer’s website and has hundreds of glowing reviews.

One happy customer called the piece “so cute” and shared: “This vest looks amazing on. It honestly looks way better quality than I was expecting. People are shocked when they ask me where I got it from and I say Amazon.”

Another pleased buyer said, “I have never written a single review for something on Amazon but this is just too good that I had to. I love this vest! I get so many compliments on it and you’d never know it was from Amazon. It reminds me of something you could get from Zara. Buy it, you won’t regret it!”

Add this style to your cart ASAP and don’t be shocked if you find yourself wearing it multiple times a week.

